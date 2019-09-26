Five Things to Do for Free This Weekend in Denver

Summer's over, but fall's fun is just beginning...and this weekend gets off to a great start with numerous free ways to keep yourself entertained. The Biennial of the Americas is in full swing, culminating with the Jaguara bash at the McNichols Building Saturday; if you missed Northside at Su Teatro and North High School, you can catch a final free performance at La Raza Park Saturday evening. But there's more, lots more, to do, including many activities in honor of National Public Lands Day.

Keep reading for five more of the best free events in and around Denver this weekend. But first, a bonus that isn't quite free...for you, at least.

Beautiful Junk Sale

Friday, September 27, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jefferson County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 15200 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden

Colorado's largest rummage sale for a cause returns to the Jeffco Fairgrounds, offering everything from treasures to trinkets, rare finds and collectibles. No matter how good your find, you can count on your cash going to a good cause: 100 percent of the proceeds benefit The Action Center, a Jefferson County non-profit dedicated to meeting basic needs, restoring hope and transforming the lives of Jeffco residents experiencing homelessness. If you want to splurge, $30 gets you in at 7 a.m. September 27 for Early Bird Shopping; doors open to everyone else at 8:30 a.m. And while technically admission is not free, pay five bucks and get a second admission absolutely free. Your junk-loving friend will thank you. Find out more here.

EXPAND Funny, you don't look fifty! Aaron Thackeray

Denver Oktoberfest

Friday, September 27, through Sunday, September 29

2000-2100 blocks of Larimer Street

Raise a stein to the fiftieth-anniversary celebration of Denver Oktoberfest, which got its start in Larimer Square five decades ago. While the fest is now held six blocks farther up Larimer Street, in the 2000 and 2100 blocks, the oompah song remains the same, with the added fun of a beer hall, a dog derby and much more. While other festivals around the state will be rolling out the barrel until early October, this one’s der opa of them all. Admission is free, and various beery packages are available at thedenveroktoberfest.com.



Colorado Mountain Fest

Saturday, September 28, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 8 a.m. to noon

American Mountaineering Center, 710 10th Street, Golden

The Colorado Mountain Club is hosting the inaugural Colorado Mountain Fest, a family-friendly weekend of multi-sport adventuring, educational programming and an overall celebration of the mountain lifestyle. Head to the fest for gear demos, interactive games, live entertainment, a film festival, a vendor village and kids' activities (yes, there's a beer garden for adults). There's also an impressive roster of clinics and workshops that will inspire you to get out into the great outdoors; sign up for those here. Find out more on the Colorado Mountain Fest Facebook page.



Elk Festival

Saturday, September 28, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bond Park, Estes Park

The City of Estes Park hosts a free celebration of the elk rut every year, complete with a Rut Run 5K, bugling competitions, elk-inspired arts and crafts, live music ranging from rock to Native American, dancing and storytelling, demonstrations by members of the Mountain Man Rendezvous, displays from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and a screening of the short film "The Elk of Estes Park." Find out more here.

EXPAND The BigWonderful

TheBigWonderful

Saturday, September 28, noon to 8 p.m..

The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Boulevard

The BigWonderful is back at Stapleton, with a full day of shopping, live music from an impressive lineup of bands, kids' activities, craft beer and wine tastings and so much more. Browse through the offerings of sixty-plus vendors offering everything from dog treats to small-batch beauty products to locally designed fashion; fortify yourself for another round with snacks from some of Denver's favorite food trucks. Admission is free; you can also buy a Kids Fun Pass or a more adult Beer & Wine Tasting ticket package at thebigwonderful.com.

Poka Lola's End-of-Summer Soirée

Sunday, September 29, noon to 6 p.m.

Poka Lola Social Club, 1805 Wazee Street

Kick back and enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon at the End-of-Summer Soirée hosted by Poka Lola and Peroni in downtown Denver. Grab a comfy beach chair and enjoy free entertainment and drinks while you toast the end of September. Admission is free, but reservations are required here.

For more things to do around town, see our 21 Best list.



Know of a great free event coming up? Send information to editorial@westword.com.