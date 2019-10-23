Art Attack: Ten of the Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do This Week in Denver

DIY and Halloween fun, a street-art spectacular and art for the taking are just a few of the ways you can dip your toes into gallery culture over the weekend. It might be getting colder outside, but the water’s still nice indoors. Here are ten places to skinny-dip with art.

EXPAND Make a Halloween book with CVA's Culture Club. Courtesy of Center for Visual Art

Culture Club

Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver, 965 Santa Fe Drive

Wednesday, October 23, 6 to 8 p.m.

Registration Fee: $10

The Center for Visual Arts’s make-and-take social hour Culture Club gets appropriately spooky in October with a theme of Halloween lore and ghost stories, bound up in book-art fun. Make a spectral zine or artist book of your own while learning new techniques; art supplies and snacks are included in the $10 fee, but beverages are BYO. What was it you were planning on doing tonight? Now you know.

EXPAND Taiko Chandler, "Haptic Visions" (detail), 2019, Tyvek and organza. Courtesy of the artist, Space Gallery and 15th Street Gallery

Taiko Chandler, Haptic Visions

Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art, Present Box, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

October 24 through November 10

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 24, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Printmaker/installationist Taiko Chandler takes over the Present Box corner at BMoCA with Haptic Visions, an airy, three-dimensional display consisting of organza balls and sheets of marbleized and shaped Tyvek, including some that will inhabit shelves in the museum shop. Curated by Yasmeen Siddiqui of the Minerva Project, it muses on the different roles ordinary materials can take, whether elevated in artworks or functional in everyday use. Chandler, Siddiqui and BMoCA director David Dadone will speak at the reception.

One Square Foot: Anonymous Art Sale & Fundraiser

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

Friday, October 25, 6 to 9 p.m.

Collector ticket for two: $250, individual ticket: $50

RedLine's annual One Square Foot fundraiser is all serendipity for an art collector: Featuring more than 100 artworks by 100 mystery artists, it offers an opportunity to take home a piece of your choice on one level, and the right to buy a work on another. For the royal treatment, you’ll want to grab a friend or spouse and go in on a collector ticket for $250 that includes your choice of artwork, or opt for the $50 individual ticket which grants you entry to the party. Catch a look at RedLine’s current exhibitions, CounterART, and in keeping with the activism-themed show, wear costumes indicative of your favorite (or made up) counterculture.

EXPAND Alicia Bailey, “Roots." Courtesy of Alicia Bailey

Alicia Bailey: Let’s Go Outside! and Mary Mackey, New Works

Suzi Moore McGregor in the North Gallery

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

October 24 through November 17

Opening Reception: Friday, October 25, 6 to 9 p.m.

Spark gets artsy-craftsy with three exquisite displays of handmade works by master book artist Alicia Bailey and ceramic artists Mary Mackey and Suzi Moore McGregor. Got someone special on your gift list this year? It’s never too early to start shopping for a work of art.

Michelle Lamb, "Rubeta Alchimia (Toad Alchemy)." Courtesy of Michelle Lamb

Claudia Roulier and Michelle Lamb, Night Circus

Tatiana Dowell, Floral Reverie

Core New Art Space, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

October 25 through November 10

Opening Reception: Friday, October 25, 6 to 10 p.m.

Assemblage artists Claudia Roulier and Michelle Lamb get into a dark and stormy mood for Night Circus, while guest artist Tatiana Dowell offsets the Halloween chill with colorful floral paintings at Core. Roulier and Lamb make the kind of slightly weird work you’ll want to stare at for a while, just the thing for an October spook show.

EXPAND Get weird with Nolan Tredway at Edge Gallery. Courtesy of Nolan Tredway

Katherine Johnson, Things as They Are?

Rachael Amos, In The Earth

Nolan Tredway, new works

Edge Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

October 25 through November 10

Opening Reception: Friday, October 25, 6 to 10 p.m.

Core’s newest building-mate, Edge Gallery, gets into the rhythm of their new home in Pasternack’s Art Hub, with dark, earthy paintings and popsurreal views by Nolan Tredway that fit the season.

EXPAND Andrea Dolter and Chelsea Gilmore collaborate at Double Space. Andrea Dolter and Chelsea Gilmore

Andrea Dolter and Chelsea Gilmore, Déjà vu

Double Space, 144 West 12th Avenue

October 25 through November 1

Opening Reception: Friday, October 25, 6 to 9 p.m

Closing Reception: Friday, November 1, 6 to 9 p.m

For Double Space’s shoebox gallery, textile artist Andrea Dolter and installationist Chelsea Gilmore collaborate on something blending patterned works inspired by quilting with mixed-media sculptural work using recycled and everyday materials.

bunny M

bunny M, beasts of burden

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

October 26 through December 21

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 26, 7 to 11 p.m.

Leon is hooking up with globe-trotting mural artist bunny M for an exhibition that brings her street graffiti and wall work, including glittery, mixed-media wall creatures, indoors on a smaller scale. Looking for a little star power? Test the underground at Leon.

Nightmare on Colfax

Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Saturday, October 26, 4 p.m. to midnight

Free

The galleries of Pasternack’s Art Hub – Core New Art Space, Edge Gallery, Kanon Collective and Next Gallery –

are banding together for a Saturday-night Halloween bash with art, including brand new shows that opened Friday at Core and Edge (see above). Take a walkabout around the building, where each gallery provides of piece of the evening’s puzzle: Costumes are recommended, since there will be a contest; you can also decorate cookies, take selfies at a photo station with props, risk a reading from Madame Bonediva’s Psychic Cartomancymancy, check out all the gallery shows and take your chances on an art raffle. Admission is free.

EXPAND Denver artists commemorate photographer John Schoenwalter on Sunday at the Mercury Cafe. Richard Feldman

John Schoenwalter Celebration of Life

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

Sunday, October 27, 1 to 4 p.m.

Denver’s artist community recently lost an old friend, photographer John Schoenwalter, whom spokesman Mark Sink recalls as “A Denver original. A talented lensman. He always had that very special sparkle in his beautiful eyes.” A local character and familiar face at gallery receptions and on the street, Schoenwalter will be remembered by friends and fans on Sunday at the Merc, where Sink will share a slide show and memories brought to life. RSVP on the Facebook event page.

