Art Attack: Ten of the Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do This Week in Denver

DIY and Halloween fun, a street-art spectacular and art for the taking are just a few of the ways you can dip your toes into gallery culture over the weekend. It might be getting colder outside, but the water’s still nice indoors. Here are ten places to skinny-dip with art.
Culture Club
Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver, 965 Santa Fe Drive
Wednesday, October 23, 6 to 8 p.m.
Registration Fee: $10
The Center for Visual Arts’s make-and-take social hour Culture Club gets appropriately spooky in October with a theme of Halloween lore and ghost stories, bound up in book-art fun. Make a spectral zine or artist book of your own while learning new techniques; art supplies and snacks are included in the $10 fee, but beverages are BYO. What was it you were planning on doing tonight? Now you know.
Taiko Chandler, Haptic Visions
Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art, Present Box, 1750 13th Street, Boulder
October 24 through November 10
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 24, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Printmaker/installationist Taiko Chandler takes over the Present Box corner at BMoCA with Haptic Visions, an airy, three-dimensional display consisting of organza balls and sheets of marbleized and shaped Tyvek, including some that will inhabit shelves in the museum shop. Curated by Yasmeen Siddiqui of the Minerva Project, it muses on the different roles ordinary materials can take, whether elevated in artworks or functional in everyday use. Chandler, Siddiqui and BMoCA director David Dadone will speak at the reception.
One Square Foot: Anonymous Art Sale & Fundraiser
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Friday, October 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
Collector ticket for two: $250, individual ticket: $50
RedLine's annual One Square Foot fundraiser is all serendipity for an art collector: Featuring more than 100 artworks by 100 mystery artists, it offers an opportunity to take home a piece of your choice on one level, and the right to buy a work on another. For the royal treatment, you’ll want to grab a friend or spouse and go in on a collector ticket for $250 that includes your choice of artwork, or opt for the $50 individual ticket which grants you entry to the party. Catch a look at RedLine’s current exhibitions, CounterART, and in keeping with the activism-themed show, wear costumes indicative of your favorite (or made up) counterculture.
Alicia Bailey: Let’s Go Outside! and Mary Mackey, New Works
Suzi Moore McGregor in the North Gallery
Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
October 24 through November 17
Opening Reception: Friday, October 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
Spark gets artsy-craftsy with three exquisite displays of handmade works by master book artist Alicia Bailey and ceramic artists Mary Mackey and Suzi Moore McGregor. Got someone special on your gift list this year? It’s never too early to start shopping for a work of art.
Claudia Roulier and Michelle Lamb, Night Circus
Tatiana Dowell, Floral Reverie
Core New Art Space, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
October 25 through November 10
Opening Reception: Friday, October 25, 6 to 10 p.m.
Assemblage artists Claudia Roulier and Michelle Lamb get into a dark and stormy mood for Night Circus, while guest artist Tatiana Dowell offsets the Halloween chill with colorful floral paintings at Core. Roulier and Lamb make the kind of slightly weird work you’ll want to stare at for a while, just the thing for an October spook show.
Katherine Johnson, Things as They Are?
Rachael Amos, In The Earth
Nolan Tredway, new works
Edge Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
October 25 through November 10
Opening Reception: Friday, October 25, 6 to 10 p.m.
Core’s newest building-mate, Edge Gallery, gets into the rhythm of their new home in Pasternack’s Art Hub, with dark, earthy paintings and popsurreal views by Nolan Tredway that fit the season.
Andrea Dolter and Chelsea Gilmore, Déjà vu
Double Space, 144 West 12th Avenue
October 25 through November 1
Opening Reception: Friday, October 25, 6 to 9 p.m
Closing Reception: Friday, November 1, 6 to 9 p.m
For Double Space’s shoebox gallery, textile artist Andrea Dolter and installationist Chelsea Gilmore collaborate on something blending patterned works inspired by quilting with mixed-media sculptural work using recycled and everyday materials.
bunny M, beasts of burden
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
October 26 through December 21
Opening Reception: Saturday, October 26, 7 to 11 p.m.
Leon is hooking up with globe-trotting mural artist bunny M for an exhibition that brings her street graffiti and wall work, including glittery, mixed-media wall creatures, indoors on a smaller scale. Looking for a little star power? Test the underground at Leon.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Nightmare on Colfax
Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Saturday, October 26, 4 p.m. to midnight
Free
The galleries of Pasternack’s Art Hub – Core New Art Space, Edge Gallery, Kanon Collective and Next Gallery –
are banding together for a Saturday-night Halloween bash with art, including brand new shows that opened Friday at Core and Edge (see above). Take a walkabout around the building, where each gallery provides of piece of the evening’s puzzle: Costumes are recommended, since there will be a contest; you can also decorate cookies, take selfies at a photo station with props, risk a reading from Madame Bonediva’s Psychic Cartomancymancy, check out all the gallery shows and take your chances on an art raffle. Admission is free.
John Schoenwalter Celebration of Life
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Sunday, October 27, 1 to 4 p.m.
Denver’s artist community recently lost an old friend, photographer John Schoenwalter, whom spokesman Mark Sink recalls as “A Denver original. A talented lensman. He always had that very special sparkle in his beautiful eyes.” A local character and familiar face at gallery receptions and on the street, Schoenwalter will be remembered by friends and fans on Sunday at the Merc, where Sink will share a slide show and memories brought to life. RSVP on the Facebook event page.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!