Ten Best Hot Springs in Colorado

All your summer adventures are starting to catch up with you: Now is the perfect time to soak sore muscles in a natural hot spring. Colorado's best range from fancy resorts to secret spots; keep reading for what's coming in hot.

Avalanche Ranch Cabins and Hot Springs

Redstone

The Crystal River Valley provides the backdrop for the stunning hot springs at Avalanche Ranch. Three pools, one of which is fed by a waterfall, are open 24 hours a day to guests at the ranch; visitors can reserve a time slot during the day. The 36-acre ranch offers an array of outdoor activities, including a stocked fishing pool and scenic hiking trails. Visit avalancheranch.com for more information.

Box Canyon Lodge and Hot Springs

Ouray

Relax in a hot tub with a panoramic view of one of Colorado's most picturesque locations. The hot springs are only accessible to Box Canyon Lodge guests, which makes this an ideal weekend destination after a long, lovely road trip. Go to Boxcanyonouray.com for details.

Dunton Hot Springs

Dunton

There's plenty of life left in Dunton, a ghost town just outside of Telluride that boasts a historic hot springs and lodge. More than a century ago, miners blew up the mountain to get the water for the original bathhouse; it's been restored, and offers a relaxing and healing experience with views of the San Juan Mountains. Nearby, Colorado's only geyser bubbles up around every forty minutes. Find out more at duntondestinations.com.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort

Glenwood Springs

One of the best got even better with a major renovation project of the circa 1888 facility. Size matters at this resort, which boasts the world's largest hot springs pool as well as two water slides, a historic sandstone bathhouse complete with spa treatments, and a miniature golf course. Visit hotspringspool.com for more information.

Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort

Nathrop

The thirty small geothermal pools of Chalk Creek provide an authentic natural springs experience at Mount Princeton. You can come for the day or stay overnight, all while enjoying gorgeous views of the San Isabel National Forest. See mtprinceton.com for more information.

EXPAND There's a pool for everyone at the Old Town Hot Springs. Old Town Hot Springs Facebook page

Old Town Hot Springs

Steamboat Springs

For over a century, Old Town Hot Springs has been at the heart of Steamboat Springs, offering rejuvenating experiences. The Heart Spring feeds healing mineral water into eight pools, including a kiddie pool, water-slide pool, waterfall hot pool and splash pool. The facility also offers a full gym, child-care options and other amenities. Go to oldtownhotsprings.org for more..

Orvis Hot Springs

Ridgeway

Out on the Western Slope, Orvis Hot Springs offers seven hot springs options, ranging from a balmy 98 degree bath to a toasty 114 degree dip in the appropriately named Lobster Pot pool with a unique gravel bottom. Skip the swimsuit if you wish in the clothing optional outdoor pools. Find out more at orvishotsprings.com.

Overlook Hot Springs

Pagosa Springs

Soak in roof-top tubs filled with natural healing waters while surrounded by breathtaking views. You can also float in one of five indoor pools, or indulge in an exclusive private tub experience or spa treatment. Visit overlookhotsprings.com for more information.

Strawberry Park Hot Springs

Steamboat Springs

For a truly relaxing retreat, head for Strawberry Park Hot Springs. Resting in mineral water that averages 104 degrees, you'll feel every muscle relax. After dark, clothing is optional and kids under the age of eighteen are not allowed. Get more details at strawberryhotsprings.com.

Waunita Hot Springs Ranch

Gunnison

Nestled in the Gunnison National Forest, this ranch provides a great family getaway to beat the back-to-school blues or a quick escape for couples. Take a long relaxing soak in the hot springs after a day filled with horseback riding, fishing, hiking and hayrides. Find out more at Waunita.com.

