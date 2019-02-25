Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

It's almost March, Denver's snowiest month. Before the next blizzard, rub the sleep from your eyes and get out of the house. This week, you can hear a discussion of classic horror by female writers, digest news both Denver-based and national, and catch up with an elfin Icelandic girl on the run. Even better, while you're attending one of these literary events, you can also stock up on reading material before the drifts get too high for you to venture out.

Continue Reading

Graeme Davis, More Deadly Than the Male

Monday, February 25, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Author Graeme Davis comes to Tattered Cover LoDo to discuss and sign his new anthology, More Deadly Than the Male: Masterpieces From the Queens of Horror. Some of these Horror Queens may surprise you: Edith Wharton, Louisa May Alcott and Harriet Beecher Stowe, along with other women writers whose names have been largely lost to time. The way these women tackled the horror genre in a male-dominated field was remarkable — and often made their work more subtle, more psychological and more disturbing.

Chelsea Flagg, Tinsey Clover

Tuesday, February 26, 6 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

Free

Colorado author Chelsea Flagg comes to the Boulder Book Store to speak about and sign her new middle-grade book, Tinsey Clover. Tinsey Clover is an Icelandic elf: smart, brave and about the size of a chipmunk. When she feels like she doesn’t belong in her own village, she leaves to find those more like her — but the trolls, dragons and other creatures she encounters along the way challenge everything she thought she knew.

9News

"Live, Local, and Late-Breaking"

Thursday, February 28, 5 p.m.

CU Denver Student Commons 2600

1201 Larimer Street

Free

Join CU Denver’s Department of Communications and the Daniels Fund Colloquium on Ethics in Communication for "Live, Local, and Late-Breaking: The Ethical Challenges of Producing Community News." Hear firsthand from some of Denver’s leading media producers about the dilemmas facing local news outlets in a time of rapid change in journalism. Former 9News anchor Gregg Moss moderates this important and timely discussion; for more information, check the CU Denver website.

Dog Ear Publishing

Diann Kissell, A Turquoise Life

Thursday, February 28, 6:30 p.m.

Talking Books Plus

3333 South Wadsworth Boulevard, #C111, Lakewood

Free

Join Colorado native Diann Kissell, the subject of Kathy Bird's book A Turquoise Life: One Woman’s Triumphant Journey, at Talking Books Plus for a book discussion and signing. Kissell’s story (once featured on Oprah) is one of horrifying trauma and pain, but also one of healing and redemption. Reserve your spot for this inspiring evening on the Talking Books Plus website.

EXPAND Simon & Schuster

"A Conversation With Bob Woodward"

Thursday, February 28, 7:30 p.m.

Bellco Theatre

700 14th Street

Bob Woodward's international bestseller Fear: Trump in the White House sold more than 1.1 million copies in its first week in the United States. Join the legendary journalist at Bellco Theatre for "A Conversation With Bob Woodward: The State of the American Presidency," an inside look into the first year of Trump, and a detailed and penetrating portrait of a sitting president in a turbulent political and social era.



Know of an event that belongs on this list? Email information to editorial@westword.com.