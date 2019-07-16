Book It: The Six Best Literary Events This Week

The Denver literary scene boasts six stupendous reasons to get out of your air-conditioned home, get in your air-conditioned car, and head out to a generously air-conditioned bookstore to support your local writers and their work this week. Here are your six best bets for staying cool — both in the literal and literary senses — in mid-July.

Jennifer Kincheloe, The Body in Griffith Park

Barbara Nickless, Ambush

Tuesday, July 16, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

A pair of Colorado mystery authors bring their newest novels to share at this mid-summer reading and signing. Jennifer Kincheloe will read from her latest Anna Blanc book, The Body in Griffith Park, which combines mystery, history, humor and romance. Barbara Nickless will discuss and sign the third novel in her Sydney Rose Parnell series, Ambush, which tracks a murder mystery from Mexico City all the way to Denver.

Patricia Eagle, Being Mean

Tuesday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

How does a child confused by episodes of abuse come to understand what’s safe or unsafe, right or wrong, normal or not? Alamosa author Patricia Eagle reveals the heartbreak and destruction of her own sexual abuse by her father in her new book, Being Mean: A Memoir of Sexual Abuse and Survival, which she brings to the Boulder Book Store for a reading and signing. (Eagle will also appear at the Tattered Cover LoDo on Wednesday, July 17.) The book is about blocking sexual abuse memories, having them surface, and learning how to live with it all in the healthiest way possible. Tickets to the event are $5, and are good for a $5 discount on this or any purchase the day of the reading.

Mark Greaney and Lt. Col. Ripley Rawlings, Red Metal

Wednesday, July 17, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Free

Mark Greaney (The Gray Man and Jack Ryan series) teams up with Colorado’s own Lt. Col. Ripley Rawlings, an active-duty Marine and veteran of combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, to discuss and sign their new book, Red Metal. Greaney and Rawlings will appear in conversation with Charles Henderson, himself a Marine vet of more than 23 years and an author of military classics Marine Sniper and Silent Warrior. Here’s your chance not only to support local writers, but also to thank them for their service to the nation.

Eliza Beth Whittington, Treat Me Like You Treat the Earth

Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

2 South Broadway

Free

Eliza Beth Whittington is a genderqueer urban farmer and poet with a brand-new book of eco-sexual poetry called Treat Me Like You Treat the Earth. Described as “surreal, submissive, and sensual,” the collection delivers a challenging and provocative perspective on climate change, motherhood and modern sexuality. Whittington will launch the book at Mutiny Information Cafe, long a hub of Denver underground poetry, with a reading and signing.

At the Inkwell Fiction Night

Saturday, July 20, 5 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

The At the Inkwell series continues with a night of stories from six authors with Colorado connections. Paul Cohen’s The Glamshack was named one of “ten debut novels to read” by Barnes & Noble Reads in Fall 2017. Trent Hudley is a Denver writing instructor and author of the short-story collection One of These Days. Benjamin Nickol will read from his new book, Sun River. You can catch Mark Pleiss reading from his new book, April Warnings, in advance of its official launch later this month. Rachel Weaver is a Denver teacher with Regis University’s low-res MFA and Lighthouse, and her 2014 book Point of Direction won several honors including the 2015 Willa Cather Award for Fiction. And finally — full disclosure — I’ll be joining these local luminaries, reading from my new collection of flash fiction and photography called Flatland. Six scribes signing on a summer Saturday while sipping sangria? Sensational.

Timothy Zahn, Thrawn: Treason

Monday, July 22, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Fan-favorite sci-fi guy Timothy Zahn comes to the Tattered Cover for a reading and signing of his newest Star Wars novel, Thrawn: Treason. The novel follows Grand Admiral Thrawn as he works to secure his place in the Imperial hierarchy, all while balancing his duty to the Chiss ascendancy and his fealty to the Empire he’s sworn to serve. (Cue the Imperial March theme here.)

