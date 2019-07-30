Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

August roars into 2019 with a whole lot of literary possibilities, from speculative fiction to the realistic spectre of death, from a range of poetry to the chocolate-frog-munching charm of Harry Potter. There’s something for everyone as summer starts to slide away: Enjoy it while it lasts.

EXPAND Kensington Publishing

Jennie Dear, What Does It Feel Like to Die?

Tuesday, July 30, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Colorado author Jennie Dear brings her fascinating new book on the realities of death to the Tattered Cover LoDo for a reading, discussion and signing. In America’s death-denying culture, how does one navigate the questions about not just passing, but the process of passing, for your loved ones as well as yourself? As we wrote in her recent interview, Dear deals with the sensitive topic in ways both charming and insightful; it’s an important conversation to have, and necessary knowledge for one’s own peace of mind.

EXPAND Simon & Schuster

Helen Phillips, The Need

Ramona Ausubel, Awayland

Thursday, August 1, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Award-winning authors Helen Phillips and Ramona Ausubel bring their latest to the Tattered Cover for a reading and signing. The new book by Phillips (Some Possible Solutions and The Beautiful Bureaucrat) is a speculative and subversive thriller called The Need. Ausubel, the focus of an interview last fall, is the author of several novels and short story collections, the most recent of which, Awayland, was nominated for a 2018 Colorado Book Award.

Southern Illinois University Press

Brian Barker, Vanishing Acts

Nicky Beer, The Octopus Game

Saturday, August 3, 5:30 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Colorado poets Brian Barker and Nicky Beer bring their latest books to BookBar’s First Saturday Poetry Series. Barker will debut his brand-spanking-new poetry collection Vanishing Acts, and Beer will read from her new work, including from her last book, the Colorado Book Award-winning The Octopus Game. Mingling starts at 4:30 p.m., the reading at 5:30 p.m.

Kim Vodicka, The Elvis Machine

Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

2 South Broadway

Free

Poet Kim Vodicka, self-described “Spokesbitch of a Degeneration,” celebrates the launch of her new collection, The Elvis Machine, at Mutiny Information Cafe. She’ll read and sign the book — a “pornographic romance in poems inspired by Memphis, Tennessee” — and will be joined by special guest Hannah Neal and local dynamos Lisa Flowers, Stina French, Brice Maiurro and Zack Kopp. The event is free; books will be for sale on site.

EXPAND Scholastic

Harry Potter Birthday Party

Sunday, August 4; kids at 5 p.m., adults at 7:30 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

$15 kids/$30 adults

BookBar closes early Sunday so it can reopen for a night celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday! It’s a festive evening of activities, prizes, trivia, tarot cards, a costume contest, and more. For “First Years” (aimed at kids under twelve), the fun starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 6:30 p.m. For “Seventh Years,” the party starts at 7:30 p.m. and goes to 9:30 p.m. (And if you don’t understand the Hogwarts nomenclature there, this probably isn’t the event for you.) Tickets are $15 for the earlier event and $30 for the later one, and a (presumably magical) feast is included in the price of admission.

