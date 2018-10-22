Book It: The Six Best Literary Events This Week

Denver's literary lineup this week includes appearances by award-winning novelists, a free workshop on awesome zine design, a sit-down with horror writers to talk shop, a flash-fiction musical extravaganza and — to cap it all off — a way to give back to kids and families in need. That’s a pretty rewarding literary week, Denver. Here are five events to book, as well as a bonus:

The Rum & Tequila Tour: Mark Stevens and Manuel Ramos

Monday, October 22, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Award-winning local authors Mark Stevens and Manuel Ramos will pair up for an evening focused on their latest works: The Melancholy Howl (Stevens) and The Golden Havana Night (Ramos). No rum and tequila will be served (though a river of alcohol runs through these books), but the conversation should be spirited.

EXPAND Touchstone

Cynthia Swanson, The Glass Forest

Tuesday, October 23, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas County Library

20105 Mainstreet, Parker

Denver novelist Cynthia Swanson, award-winning author of book-club favorite The Bookseller (soon to be a major motion picture starring Julia Roberts), visits the Douglas County Library to talk about her latest novel, The Glass Forest. Books will be available for purchase at the event, which will also include a meet-and-greet signing.

Westword

Zine Workshop

Wednesday, October 24, 6 p.m.

Dikeou Pop-Up

312 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Established in 1995, zingmagazine was designed to be a “curatorial crossing” spanning a spectrum of artistic media, from illustration to architecture to music to fiction and poetry and a whole lot more. Inspired by the magazine’s evolution and celebration of diverse art forms, the Dikeou Collection hosts this zine workshop, focusing on the history of zines and the various techniques artists use to create them. Materials and light refreshments will be provided — all you need to bring is the passion.

Craig Cloutier at Flickr

Defy Your Demons

Thursday, October 25, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop

1515 Race Street

$20

Have you ever wondered, while turning the pages of your favorite horror novel and pondering the fear it provokes in you, how the author came up with such twisted tales and distressing detail? Wonder no longer —come sip some wine and enjoy an evening with six horror writers discussing the demons that drive their work. Tickets for the event are still available.

Big Table Publishing

Nancy Stohlman, Madam Velvet’s Cabaret of Oddities

Friday, October 26, 7 p.m.

Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

$10-$12 at the door

“Flash fiction poster girl” Nancy Stohlman launches her newest collection of flash fiction, Madam Velvet’s Cabaret of Oddities, at the Mercury Cafe, with an original performance based on the book. Music will be provided by Nick Busheff, who calls the show “amusingly dark, zany, and sometimes disturbing.” In other words, this is the perfect night out in late October. Books will be available for purchase (and autographs!), and tickets are available now.

Watt's Bugging You

Kristen Barnett, The Bug Who Thought He Lost His Buzz

Sunday, October 27, 12:30 p.m.

Zoe’s Coffee House

11225 Decatur Street, Westminster

Free (but bring a book to donate!)

Author Kristen Barnett reads from and signs her children’s book The Bug Who Thought He Lost His Buzz: What Happens When the Big, Bad Beast Stings. It's all about supporting children dealing with cancer (the “Big Bad Beast”), and a portion of the proceeds from the Watt’s Bugging You event will go to cancer research and education. Kids can dress in costume, buy a book and bring one to donate — all donated books will go to Brent’s Place, the Aurora home away from home for families while kids receive treatment for life-threatening illnesses at local hospitals.



Know of an event that should be included in a future list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.