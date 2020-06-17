Black Women Take Over White Women's Instagram Accounts Today

White women are handing over their Instagram accounts to black women today. The move, dubbed #sharethemicCO, is designed to bring attention to black influencers, business owners, activists and others, who will be sharing their stories and perspectives with new audiences.

The event started nationally last week, when white women like Ellen and Sophia Bush handed their accounts over to black women such as author Luvvie Jayi Jones and business executive Bozoma St. John of Endeavor. In Colorado, more than fifteen pairs have teamed up.

“When the world listens to women, it listens to white women,” the national campaign states. “For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change.”

The Colorado campaign is a collaboration between Cherwell Software's director of Global Events, Ida Pennymon, brand strategist Olivia Omega and fitness and nutrition expert Emily Schromm.

“With great power comes great responsibility. But how often do we use our power in real, actionable, influential ways?” asks Pennymon. “The goal is to hand over the mic, shift power and amplify the voices of Black women based in Colorado.”

“Oftentimes, Black voices are told how and when to show up, what they can and can’t say, how loud they can be, how ‘colorful’ they are allowed to be,” explains Schromm. “This campaign liberates Black voices to show up authentically in any way they want or need, uncensored and unsilenced.”

Follow the hashtag #ShareTheMicCo to see what these collaborations bring to the conversation.