Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Fuels Denver Cultural Groups With $1.9 Million

August 16, 2021 9:04AM

Louise Martorano of RedLine Contemporary has been a champion of the arts through the pandemic.
Louise Martorano of RedLine Contemporary has been a champion of the arts through the pandemic.
Throughout the pandemic, RedLine Contemporary has proved itself to be more than just a first-rate gallery and artist incubator. The nonprofit's Arts in Society grants provided a lifeline for many Denver creatives, who received funds distributed by Louise Martorano, the nonprofit's head.

So it's no surprise that when the city's heavyweight arts funder, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, recently doled out $1.9 million in Denver arts and culture grants, RedLine was richly rewarded for its work with the largest grant: $600,000 that will be distributed to the organization over three years. In turn, RedLine will use the money to administer grants through the ongoing Arts in Society program.

This round of grants from Bonfils-Stanton is dedicated to helping the cultural sector make it through the pandemic, as COVID-19 continues to threaten arts organizations across the region, creating enormous ongoing economic challenges.

“Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is pleased with the significant awards approved at the July Board Meeting," says Gina Ferrari, the foundation's director of grants programs, in a statement announcing the awards.  "These 21 organizations continue to bring creativity and passion to Denver and its communities during a time when art and culture is so desperately needed to uplift our spirits, our voices and bring us safely together.”

The list of grantees includes a mix of innovative smaller groups and massive institutions that have been carrying the cultural sector through these trying times. Here it is:

Art Students League of Denver ($90,000) three-year grant for general operating support ($30,000/year)

ArtHyve Inc. ($10,000) to support the Archives as Muse, Exhibition and Residency Program

Colorado Ballet – ($180,000) three-year grant for general operating support ($60,000/year)

Colorado Black Arts Movement ($40,000) for start-up administrative costs to support the opening of FreshLo/Arts

Colorado Nonprofit Association ($20,000) for general operating support

Colorado Photographic Arts Center ($69,000) three-year grant for general operating support ($23,000/year)

Community-Minded Dance ($15,000) for general operating support

Curious Theatre Company ($45,000) for general operating support (final payment on three-year award)

D3 Arts ($20,000) for general operating in support of artistic programs of D3 Arts (BuCu West fiscal sponsor)

Denver Children’s Choir ($10,000) for general operating support

Denver Theatre District ($10,000) to support ARTcade, an interactive public program

Diversity in the Arts Internship Program ($35,000) to support the 2021-2022 Program (Art Students League of Denver fiscal sponsor)

Levitt Pavilion Denver ($90,000) three-year grant for general operating support ($30,000/year)

Mexican Cultural Center ($75,000) three-year grant to support general operating and the Latin Beats Program ($25,000/year)

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver ($180,000) three-year grant for general operating support ($60,000/year)

Phamaly Theatre Company ($25,000) for general operating support (final payment on three-year award)

RedLine ($600,000) three-year grant to support the Arts in Society program ($200,000/year)

Denver Art Museum ($350,000) to support Vision 2021: North Building Renovation (payment 7 of 10-year commitment)

● Denver Bass, Inc. ($15,000) for general operating support

Gift of Jazz ($10,000) to support the 2021/2022 concert series

Youth on Record ($20,000) for general operating support

“The diversity of these organizations truly reflects our communities and contributes to Denver’s vibrancy," adds Ferrari. "We look forward to seeing our newer grantees’ programs come to life along with exciting activities and seasons for our returning grantees.”

For more information, go to the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation website.
Kyle Harris has been Westword’s Culture Editor since 2016, writing about the arts, music and film.
