Book It: The Six Best Literary Events This Week

The first week in October brings the two things for which the month is perhaps best known: the full power of the political season, and different aspects of abject horror. (Which can sometimes be pretty much the same thing.) Add to the schedule some practical advice on losing a loved one and a celebration of local lit, and you’ve got six best bookish bets for early autumn.

Fulcrum Publishing

Rachel Kodanaz, Finding Peace, One Piece at a Time

Thursday, October 3, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Rachel Kodanaz, best-selling author of Living With Loss, One Day at a Time, brings her book Finding Peace, One Piece at a Time to the Tattered Cover for a discussion and signing. Personal possessions can tell an evocative story of a life well lived; Kodanaz’s book shares these stories, and provides tools to thin, repurpose and redistribute such possessions so they continue to provide a legacy of the ones we’ve loved and lost.

EXPAND Little, Brown

Meaghan Winter, All Politics Is Local

Thursday, October 3, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Meaghan Winter is a freelance journalist who has published widely in outlets like New York, Bloomberg Businessweek, Cosmopolitan and Slate. In presenting her new book, All Politics Is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight for the States, Winter will be joined in conversation at the Tattered Cover by Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, Executive Director of New Era Colorado Lizzy Stephan, and Colorado Representative Leslie Herod.

Winter 2019 Issue Suspect Press

Suspect Press Fall Release Party

Saturday, October 5, 7 p.m.

Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

$10 (suggested donation)

Local literary outlet Suspect Press throws its first release party in a year to celebrate its newest quarterly magazine. The event will feature performances from many of the contributors, including poets Nico Wilkinson and Adrian Molina, comic artists Cori Redford and Jake Fairly, comedian Zach Reinert and artist Paul Bindel, as well as good stuff from Suspect Press’s own Lonnie M.F. Allen, Amanda E.K., Josiah Hesse and Shimma Ali. The event is free, but a $10 suggested donation goes to supporting the performers. Also, there will be free doughnuts, which are second only to good literature as one of life’s great pleasures.

Music to My Fears

Saturday, October 5, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop

1515 Race Street

$15-$20 general admission

The Denver Horror Collective presents a night of horror fiction readings set to live music. The event, which benefits the local fiction anthology Terror at 5280’, is hosted by Lighthouse Writers Workshop, BookBar and other local businesses committed to supporting the pants being scared off the local populace. Tickets for the event are $15, or $20 with a spooky-themed adult beverage.

EXPAND HarperLuxe

Samantha Power, The Education of an Idealist

Monday, October 7, 7 p.m.

History Colorado Center, Colorado Room

1200 Broadway

$40 (includes book)/$30 Members

History Colorado Center welcomes Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and decorated stateswoman Samantha Power as part of the inspiring speaker series Bold Women. Change History. Power was appointed as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. by president Barack Obama, and she will speak about that experience, her book The Education of an Idealist, and her history with the public-engagement initiative known as Women’s Vote Centennial Colorado. Presented in partnership with the Tattered Cover; tickets are available now.

EXPAND St. Martin's Press

Augusten Burroughs, Toil & Trouble

Monday, October 7, 7 p.m.

Arvada Center for the Arts

6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

$48

Best-selling memoirist Augusten Burroughs (Running with Scissors) brings his highly anticipated new book, Toil & Trouble, to the Arvada Center for a discussion and signing co-sponsored by BookBar. The book is a hilarious and terrifying chronicle of one man’s journey to understand himself — and the realization that there are very few things in this world that are truly coincidences. Tickets are $48 (including taxes and fees), and include a copy of the book ready for signing.

