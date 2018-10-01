Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Denver’s literary scene is an interesting reflection of the national culture this week, exploring everything from honest and patient self-evaluation for both teens and adults, to a feminism both serious and comedic, to the sexual identity of adult women. Add to that a good dose of poetry to feed the soul on Saturday, and you’ve got a solid week of bookish pursuits. Here are your five best literary options for the coming week.
Drop-In Writing Club
Monday, October 1, 4:30 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Colorado is fortunate to have so many organizations that devote their time and efforts to literary and creative pursuits — and Denver Writes admirably focuses on the next generation of creative voices. To that end, Denver Writes is teaming up with BookBar to present this Monday afternoon workshop for young writers, a casual and supportive weekly meet-up focusing on the craft and inspiration needed for each writer to tell their own stories. The workshop is free, but donations will be accepted for the cause — and it’s a good one.
Erin Gibson, Feminasty
Monday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.
Tattered Cover LoDo
1628 16th Street
Free
Emmy-nominated comedian and writer Erin Gibson comes to the Tattered Cover downtown to discuss and sign her book Feminasty: The Complicated Woman’s Guide to Surviving the Patriarchy Without Drinking Herself to Death. It’s a collection of hilarious personal essays and political commentary from the charming, wickedly funny creator and host of the Throwing Shade podcast and cable show — and it comes at a good time, when women and any men who support their rights could use a good and honest laugh.
Marcia Meier, Renata Golden & Page Lambert, Unmasked
Tuesday, October 2, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
Free
The Boulder Book Store welcomes editor Marcia Meier and writers Renata Golden and Page Lambert to talk about and sign copies of their new book, Unmasked: Women Write About Sex and Intimacy After Fifty. This collection of essays and poetry is meant to bring sex after fifty for women into the open, to proclaim that it’s important, natural and healthy — and for some women, absolutely necessary.
Heather Havrilesky, What If This Were Enough?
Friday, October 5, 7:30 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Acclaimed critic, memoirist and advice columnist Heather Havrilesky comes to BookBar to read from and sign copies of her latest book of essays, What If This Were Enough? The collection tackles American culture’s obsession with self-improvement, and urges readers to accept the imperfections of the everyday.
Bob Cooperman & Joe Hutchison, First Saturday Poetry
Saturday, October 6, 4:30 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Start a new poetry-centered tradition with BookBar’s First Saturday Poetry events: Devote a couple of hours out of your weekend to listen to and talk about the best in local and national poetry. This week, Denver poet Bob Cooperman (whose collection Draft Board Blues was featured as one of our Great Books by Colorado Authors back in 2017) will read from his new collection Their Wars, and Colorado poet laureate Joe Hutchison will read from his latest collection, a bilingual set of poems called Eyes of the Cuervo. Have a drink, sit back, and get inspired.
