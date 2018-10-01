Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Denver’s literary scene is an interesting reflection of the national culture this week, exploring everything from honest and patient self-evaluation for both teens and adults, to a feminism both serious and comedic, to the sexual identity of adult women. Add to that a good dose of poetry to feed the soul on Saturday, and you’ve got a solid week of bookish pursuits. Here are your five best literary options for the coming week.

Drop-In Writing Club

Monday, October 1, 4:30 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Colorado is fortunate to have so many organizations that devote their time and efforts to literary and creative pursuits — and Denver Writes admirably focuses on the next generation of creative voices. To that end, Denver Writes is teaming up with BookBar to present this Monday afternoon workshop for young writers, a casual and supportive weekly meet-up focusing on the craft and inspiration needed for each writer to tell their own stories. The workshop is free, but donations will be accepted for the cause — and it’s a good one.

Erin Gibson, Feminasty

Monday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Emmy-nominated comedian and writer Erin Gibson comes to the Tattered Cover downtown to discuss and sign her book Feminasty: The Complicated Woman’s Guide to Surviving the Patriarchy Without Drinking Herself to Death. It’s a collection of hilarious personal essays and political commentary from the charming, wickedly funny creator and host of the Throwing Shade podcast and cable show — and it comes at a good time, when women and any men who support their rights could use a good and honest laugh.