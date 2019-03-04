 


Adam Makos reads from his WW2 novel Spearhead at the Tattered Cover on March 8.
Adam Makos reads from his WW2 novel Spearhead at the Tattered Cover on March 8.
Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Teague Bohlen | March 4, 2019 | 7:55am
What do papal intrigue, powerful poetry, impossible feats of strength, World War II tank wars and the art of growing old with grace have to do with each other? They’re all in the spotlight on Denver's literary landscape. Here are your five best bets for the first full week of March, coming in like a literary lion.

Author Steve Berry.
Author Steve Berry.
Douglas County Libraries

Steve Berry, The Malta Exchange
Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 p.m.
Douglas County Library
20105 Main Street, Parker
Free
Best-selling author Steve Berry comes to Colorado courtesy of the Douglas County Libraries to read from and discuss his latest Cotton Malone thriller, The Malta Exchange. It’s a deadly race for the Vatican’s oldest secret; the pope is dead, the conclave to select his replacement is about to meet, and a fourth-century document threatens to blow the whole thing open. The event is free, but registration is recommended.

Copper Canyon Press

Victoria Chang, Barbie Chang
Thursday, March 7, 6:30 p.m.
CU Denver Creative Writing Reading Series
Tivoli 640
900 Auraria Parkway
Free
Powerhouse poet Victoria Chang comes to the CU Denver Auraria campus to read from and sign her latest collection, Barbie Chang. Chang is a winner of numerous awards for her work, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Sustainable Arts Foundation Fellowship, a Pushcart Prize (for “Barbie Chang Wants to Be Someone,” from this collection), and more. This is her fourth book; her third, The Boss, won a PEN Center USA Literary Award and the California Book Award. The event is free and open to the public.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week
Dutton

Mark Synnott, The Impossible Climb
Thursday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$5
Pioneering big-wall climber Mark Synnott comes to the Boulder Book Store to read from and sign his new book, The Impossible Climb: Alex Honnold, El Capitan, and the Climbing Life. When the climbing world learned about Honnold’s “free solo” ascent of El Capitan — once considered impossible — it was a feat compared to the moon landing. Synnott writes of the achievement itself, along with the emotional drama of a life committed to exploring the limits of human potential. The $5 entry fee is good toward the purchase of this or any book the day of the reading.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week
Random House

Adam Makos, Spearhead
Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Adam Makos, New York Times best-selling author of A Higher Call and Devotion, comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign his new book, Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy, and a Collision of Lives in World War II. It’s the riveting Greatest Generation story of an American tank gunner’s journey into the heart of the Third Reich, where he meets destiny in an iconic armor duel and the forging of an enduring bond with the enemy. For more information, visit the Tattered Cover website.

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week
Facebook

Ashton Applewhite, This Chair Rocks
Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m.
Denver Public Library, Sam Gary Branch
2961 Rosyln Street
Free
The Sam Gary branch of the Denver Public Library welcomes author and blogger Ashton Applewhite to read from and discuss her pro-aging book, This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism. Applewhite works to dispel the notion that advanced age holds no promise outside of depression, diapers and dementia, arguing that the powerful and natural process of aging is actually an invitation to be as happy and carefree as children — not to mention that discrimination on the basis of age is just as contemptible as any other sort.

Do you have an event you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where he serves as fiction editor for Copper Nickel and faculty adviser for the student newspaper, The Sentry. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014.

