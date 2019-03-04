Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

What do papal intrigue, powerful poetry, impossible feats of strength, World War II tank wars and the art of growing old with grace have to do with each other? They’re all in the spotlight on Denver's literary landscape. Here are your five best bets for the first full week of March, coming in like a literary lion.

Steve Berry, The Malta Exchange

Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas County Library

20105 Main Street, Parker

Free

Best-selling author Steve Berry comes to Colorado courtesy of the Douglas County Libraries to read from and discuss his latest Cotton Malone thriller, The Malta Exchange. It’s a deadly race for the Vatican’s oldest secret; the pope is dead, the conclave to select his replacement is about to meet, and a fourth-century document threatens to blow the whole thing open. The event is free, but registration is recommended.

Copper Canyon Press

Victoria Chang, Barbie Chang

Thursday, March 7, 6:30 p.m.

CU Denver Creative Writing Reading Series

Tivoli 640

900 Auraria Parkway

Free

Powerhouse poet Victoria Chang comes to the CU Denver Auraria campus to read from and sign her latest collection, Barbie Chang. Chang is a winner of numerous awards for her work, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Sustainable Arts Foundation Fellowship, a Pushcart Prize (for “Barbie Chang Wants to Be Someone,” from this collection), and more. This is her fourth book; her third, The Boss, won a PEN Center USA Literary Award and the California Book Award. The event is free and open to the public.

EXPAND Dutton

Mark Synnott, The Impossible Climb

Thursday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Pioneering big-wall climber Mark Synnott comes to the Boulder Book Store to read from and sign his new book, The Impossible Climb: Alex Honnold, El Capitan, and the Climbing Life. When the climbing world learned about Honnold’s “free solo” ascent of El Capitan — once considered impossible — it was a feat compared to the moon landing. Synnott writes of the achievement itself, along with the emotional drama of a life committed to exploring the limits of human potential. The $5 entry fee is good toward the purchase of this or any book the day of the reading.

EXPAND Random House

Adam Makos, Spearhead

Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Adam Makos, New York Times best-selling author of A Higher Call and Devotion, comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign his new book, Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy, and a Collision of Lives in World War II. It’s the riveting Greatest Generation story of an American tank gunner’s journey into the heart of the Third Reich, where he meets destiny in an iconic armor duel and the forging of an enduring bond with the enemy. For more information, visit the Tattered Cover website.

Ashton Applewhite, This Chair Rocks

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m.

Denver Public Library, Sam Gary Branch

2961 Rosyln Street

Free

The Sam Gary branch of the Denver Public Library welcomes author and blogger Ashton Applewhite to read from and discuss her pro-aging book, This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism. Applewhite works to dispel the notion that advanced age holds no promise outside of depression, diapers and dementia, arguing that the powerful and natural process of aging is actually an invitation to be as happy and carefree as children — not to mention that discrimination on the basis of age is just as contemptible as any other sort.

