Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

This week, Denver's literati takes over such venues as the Teller House in Central City, the Forney Museum of Transportation and Denver Academy, for special happenings from festivals to word games. Love words? Get out there and try something new.

EXPAND Viking

Craig Johnson, Land of Wolves

Wednesday, September 18, 7 p.m.

Forney Museum of Transportation

4303 Brighton Boulevard

$28

The Tattered Cover and Denver’s storied Forney Museum of Transportation join together to present a special evening with New York Times best-selling author Craig Johnson for a discussion and signing of his new novel, Land of Wolves. The book, the latest addition to Johnson’s beloved Longmire series, revolves around what might be the suicide of a shepherd — or was it murder? Tickets include a copy of the book and a spot in the signing line.

EXPAND Henry Holt & Co.

Jonathan Mooney, Normal Sucks

Thursday, September 19, 6:30 p.m.

Denver Academy/James E. Loan Athletic Center

4400 East Iliff Avenue

Free

Denver Academy brings author Jonathan Mooney in for a reading, discussion and signing of his book, Normal Sucks. Mooney, whose work has been featured in outlets ranging from the New York Times to National Public Radio, speaks across the country about neurological and physical diversity, inspiring those who live with differences and advocating for change. The event is free, but registration is required by September 17.

EXPAND Unseen Festival at Facebook

The Unseen Festival 2019 Opening Night

Friday, September 20, 7:30 p.m.

Counterpath

7935 East 14th Avenue

$10/night or $70 for full access

Denver’s own Unseen Festival returns for a third year, exploring new definitions of experimental writing, film, and dance over ten straight days of performance and screenings, starting on Friday, September 20, and running through September 29. The event — dedicated to invoking notions of the resistant, the excluded and the unacknowledged — launches on opening night with writer Andre Hoilette, dancers Keith Haynes and Vivian Kim, and too many amazing film shorts to count.

EXPAND Khadijah Queen (I'm So Fine) is the keynote speaker at the first annual Central City Poetry Festival. YesYes Books

Central City Poetry Festival

Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Teller House

120 Eureka Street, Central City

$10 to 20

Just a short drive from Denver, the Central City Poetry Festival celebrates its inaugural year of honoring the best in poetry and literature. Hosted by the historic Teller House, a charming former hotel in the posh and antique environs of equally historic Central City, the CCPF will boast poets, publishers and artists offering their work and words. The impressive guest list includes keynote speaker Khadijah Queen, as well as former Colorado poet laureate Joe Hutchison, Regis Mile High MFA director David Hicks, and many more. Both general admission and VIP tickets are still available.

EXPAND Jennifer Wortman Amanda Tipton

Word for Word

Saturday, September 21, 3 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

2 South Broadway

Free

High Priestess Productions and Malarkey Books team-up to host a collective reading called Word for Word at Mutiny Information Cafe. The event includes readings of fiction, non-fiction and poetry, as well as a word game or two — with prizes! Anytime you can hear some amazing writing and also win swag by showing off your skills in vocabulary, diction and syntax, that’s a good day. Guests include local literary luminaries Manuel Aragon, Ahja Fox, Sasha Geffen, Alan Good, Patricia McCrystal, Holly Salvatore, Raksha Vasuevan and Jennifer Wortman.

Have a literary event you think should be included on this list? Send details to editorial@westword.com.