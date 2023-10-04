Book Lovers Celebrate NEA's Big Read in Denver

partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest, the Big Read began in 2006 to broaden an understanding of our world, our neighbors and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience that highlights a diverse range of themes, voices and perspectives.





click to enlarge Free copies will be available on Friday. Graywolf Press

Azteca Dance performance with Grupo Tlaloc

Readings from Postcolonial Love Poem

Official welcoming statements from the Word, Denver Botanic Gardens, Arts & Venues, Denver Public Library

Poetry performance and writing workshop with Franklin Cruz

Storytime With Abuela, a children's book reading with Professor Lori Marie Huertas

Musical performance with Eutimia Montoya Cruz

Postcard-making workshop with Art Students League of Denver

Musical performance with Kerrie Joy and additional music with DJ Selecta C