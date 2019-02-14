Spend Valentine's Day With Bae at a Lakewood Gun Range

Picking the perfect Valentine's Day activity is hard. Some lovers plan a romantic picnic, only to get soaked in the rain. Others opt for a chill night at home...but that's no different from every other day. It's no wonder so many people hate Saint Valentine.

But just as Cupid takes aim at the heart, Lakewood's Bristlecone Shooting, Training and Retail Center has set its sights on creating another option. This one-stop shop for Second Amendment lovers is offering a Valentine's Day gun-range special from Thursday, February 14, through Sunday, February 17, that includes two 9 MM handgun rentals, a box of ammo, two targets, eye and ear protection and a shooting lane for $45, about half the normal amount.

Although the deal is designed for lovers, others can double up: Friends can come in pairs, or a parent can bring a child so that they can bond while popping off some rounds. And between 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, Bristlecone will even offer on-site daycare at a rate of $5 per child (ages four to eleven only).

And there's more: After your session at Bristlecone, you can go to the nearby Westrail Tap and Grill and get a 30 percent discount on your meal when you show your shooting-range receipt.

Ready, aim....