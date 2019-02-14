 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
Spend Valentine's Day With Bae at a Lakewood Gun RangeEXPAND
Pexels

Spend Valentine's Day With Bae at a Lakewood Gun Range

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | February 14, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Picking the perfect Valentine's Day activity is hard. Some lovers plan a romantic picnic, only to get soaked in the rain. Others opt for a chill night at home...but that's no different from every other day. It's no wonder so many people hate Saint Valentine.

Continue Reading

But just as Cupid takes aim at the heart, Lakewood's Bristlecone Shooting, Training and Retail Center has set its sights on creating another option. This one-stop shop for Second Amendment lovers is offering a Valentine's Day gun-range special from Thursday, February 14, through Sunday, February 17, that includes two 9 MM handgun rentals, a box of ammo, two targets, eye and ear protection and a shooting lane for $45, about half the normal amount.

Although the deal is designed for lovers, others can double up: Friends can come in pairs, or a parent can bring a child so that they can bond while popping off some rounds. And between 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, Bristlecone will even offer on-site daycare at a rate of $5 per child (ages four to eleven only).

And there's more: After your session at Bristlecone, you can go to the nearby Westrail Tap and Grill and get a 30 percent discount on your meal when you show your shooting-range receipt.

Ready, aim....

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a fellow at Westword. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia, where he aimed to cover stories no one else was writing about. Born and raised in New York, he is exploring the West for the first time.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: