How to Watch A Christmas Carol in Denver This Year

This year, nobody will be going to a theater to see A Christmas Carol. No Tiny Tim on stage. No Bob Crachit. No ghosts of Christmas past, present or future frightening and delighting little kids.

But while you can't catch the holiday classic at a theater, don't be a Scrooge: There are plenty of places to watch Christmas Carol-themed productions online. Here are four:

Ars Nova Singers

December 17, 7:30 p.m.

The Ars Nova Singers will perform a variety of holiday classics, including Charles Ives's take on A Christmas Carol. Joining the group will be guest musicians Kathryn Harms on the harp, Lucille Reilly on the hammered dulcimer, James Brody on the oboe, Christina Jennings on the flute and Matthew Dane on the viola. The virtual free concert will be presented live on the Ars Nova Singers YouTube channel.

The Robert and Judi Newman Center

University of Denver

Through December 19, 6 p.m.

Manual Cinema is presenting an unusual take on the Charles Dickens classic. In this show, one character begins to put on a Christmas Carol puppet show, but the puppets soon come to life, acting out the story. This event will be presented online; tickets are $15 at the Newman Center Presents website.

Local

Community

Journalism

Goodman Theatre

Online through December 31

Goodman Theatre is offering a free streaming audio version of A Christmas Carol. The show is available through the end of December. Tune in and embrace the holiday spirit while wrapping presents or decorating the tree.

Miners Alley Playhouse

Online until January 3

Tony-winning actor Jefferson Mayes performs more than fifty roles in this one-man production of A Christmas Carol. This must-witness streaming event captures the spirit of the story and is a performance experience like few others. Purchase your tickets from On the Stage streaming at the Miners Alley Playhouse website. You'll receive an email with a link to watch the show, which will be available for 24 hours.



Do you have a production of A Christmas Carol you want included in this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.