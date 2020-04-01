Colorado Book Award Finalist Readings Move Online

You may not be able to sip from a glass of wine at BookBar during this year's finalist readings for the Colorado Book Awards, but that doesn't mean you have to miss the authors altogether. Or the wine.

A series of virtual readings will start at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9, with finalists from the Juvenile Literature and Young Adult Literature categories; it will wrap up at 7 p.m. May 15, with the authors nominated in the Anthology, Creative Nonfiction and Short Story categories.

The event will be hosted by Colorado Humanities and the Center for the Book over Zoom and Facebook Live; the first hundred to join the conversation over Zoom will be able to participate in a discussion with the author.

Here's the lineup:

Juvenile Literature, Young Adult Literature

Thursday, April 9, 2 p.m.

General Fiction, Literary Fiction, Poetry

Friday, April 17, 7 p.m.

Mystery, Thriller

Friday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Romance, Science Fiction/Fantasy

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

General Nonfiction, History, Pictorial

Friday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Anthology, Creative Nonfiction, Short Story

Friday, May 15, 7 p.m.

For a full list of finalists and more details about the readings, go to the Colorado Humanities website. All of the books are available online through BookBar.