The independent voice of Denver since 1977

The finalists for the Colorado Book Awards have been announced.
Colorado Humanities

Colorado Book Award Finalist Readings Move Online

Kyle Harris | April 1, 2020 | 8:40am
You may not be able to sip from a glass of wine at BookBar during this year's finalist readings for the Colorado Book Awards, but that doesn't mean you have to miss the authors altogether. Or the wine.

A series of virtual readings will start at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9, with finalists from the Juvenile Literature and Young Adult Literature categories; it will wrap up at 7 p.m. May 15, with the authors nominated in the Anthology, Creative Nonfiction and Short Story categories.

The event will be hosted by Colorado Humanities and the Center for the Book over Zoom and Facebook Live; the first hundred to join the conversation over Zoom will be able to participate in a discussion with the author.

Here's the lineup:

Juvenile Literature, Young Adult Literature
Thursday, April 9, 2 p.m.

General Fiction, Literary Fiction, Poetry
Friday, April 17, 7 p.m.

Mystery, Thriller
Friday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Romance, Science Fiction/Fantasy
Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

General Nonfiction, History, Pictorial
Friday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Anthology, Creative Nonfiction, Short Story
Friday, May 15, 7 p.m.

For a full list of finalists and more details about the readings, go to the Colorado Humanities website. All of the books are available online through BookBar.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

