The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Reader: As an Art Teacher, I Think the Mask Challenge Is Great
Nadja Varga / Flickr

Reader: As an Art Teacher, I Think the Mask Challenge Is Great

Westword Staff | April 18, 2020 | 7:00am
Governor Jared Polis has been touting the Colorado Face Mask Design Challenge for kids, a "fun and optimistic" thing that Coloradans can do in the face of a global pandemic.

Kyle Harris doesn't buy it. "Yes, kids, pandemics, and your worries — about dying family members, out-of-work parents and all of those scary people wearing masks because if they don't they might die (or kill someone else) — can be processed in a fun and optimistic way, thanks to art," he writes in his critique of the face-mask challenge.

But readers think that Westword's culture editor has been spending way too much time alone, reading into things that are indeed fun and optimistic. Says Sorrel: 

Wow. It’s just a productive/maybe fun activity for parents to give to their kids right now when they’re stuck at home and trying to juggle work/parenting/teaching. This article is reading way too much into it.

Adds Scott: 

This is one of the stupidest articles I’ve ever read, and it’s laughably overwrought bad writing: “Kids are being recruited to make things that stink smell better by covering them up with perfume. That is the foulest function of art.”

Notes Holly:

 Whoa! I didn't know Westword hired my eight-year-old to write for them!

Comments Eliz:

 Sounds like someone is just bitter they have to help teach their child. I think this is a great way to promote creativity and individuality amongst children during a time where they may be reluctant to wear masks or feel dampened by the overall sense of fear tied to masks that they have no investment in.

Suggests Jordan:

 Geezus. This guy must be fun at parties.

 And Zack concludes: 

As an art teacher, it's actually a great idea. Provided the proper context and freedom to express their own feelings.

I'll tell you what, you don't tell people how to teach/raise children. We won't tell you how to write shitty articles.

 Okay, then. You can read Kyle Harris's piece here; learn more about the Colorado Face Mask Design Challenge here.

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.