Bleed Between the Lines With These Adult-Themed Horror Coloring Books

The Colorado Festival of Horror comic books are now available.

When asked to create works for a horror-themed coloring book to raise money to help promote the inaugural Colorado Festival of Horror, artists responded in downright frightening numbers.

More than 200 artists sent in over 400 submissions. Festival organizers culled those to around two dozen works for the first book and are now planning future editions, all to support the event.

"As with so many first-year festivals, funding is essential," notes founder Daniel Crosier.