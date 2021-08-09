Three Colorado Kids' Books to Read Before the School Year Starts

click to enlarge A floating head wanders the halls of the Colorado Capitol. Martin Ely, Creative Commons, Flickr

Worried about your kids suffering from the summer slide? Hoping to get them out and about exploring the wonders, horrors and humor of this great state? These three new books by Colorado authors are sure to get them back into reading and hands-on learning with all of the fun and none of the frustrations of school.This illustrated and easy-to-read book for middle-graders is sure to make your kids laugh. Rich in puns and historical tidbits about the Mile High City, the thin volume offers laughs as well as a lot of education about everything from the Denver Mint to the Broncos. Make history hilarious as you and your children explore the weirdness of this town you call home.Young ghost hunters might not be ready for Phil Goodstein's, but Shelli Timmons's, based on Kevin Pharris's, is the perfect entry point into various scary neighborhoods of the city, from Capitol Hill to LoDo. You'll learn about the haunted head floating through the Statehouse, the toddler wandering the Peabody-Whitehouse Mansion, and other ghosts at the Oxford Hotel, the Soiled Dove and the Waring House. Get ready to tremble as youlearn about the spooky terrors within the city.Sure, you can learn about science from documentaries, the classroom and trips to museums. But the best laboratory for understanding how the world works is nature itself. So have your children browse the, where they can learn about the seasons, weather patterns, the habitats and the geology of the region without leaving their back yard, and maybe even make a big trap. Welcome to adventure time.