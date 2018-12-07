Colorado Symphony Will Perform Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

The Colorado Symphony will live-score Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix .

The Colorado Symphony will continue its take on the Harry Potter series this January when assistant conductor Bertie Baigent directs the orchestra in live-scoring Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

In this movie, the wizard-world government, the Ministry of Magic, attempts to keep a secret: The evil Lord Voldemort has returned in full force. Unfooled, Harry Potter and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger work to train the students of the wizard academy Hogwarts in the ways of magical warfare, to fight off Voldemort and his wicked followers.