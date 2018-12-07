 


The Colorado Symphony will live-score Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.EXPAND
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Colorado Symphony Will Perform Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Kyle Harris | December 7, 2018 | 11:28am
The Colorado Symphony will continue its take on the Harry Potter series this January when assistant conductor Bertie Baigent directs the orchestra in live-scoring Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

In this movie, the wizard-world government, the Ministry of Magic, attempts to keep a secret: The evil Lord Voldemort has returned in full force. Unfooled, Harry Potter and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger work to train the students of the wizard academy Hogwarts in the ways of magical warfare, to fight off Voldemort and his wicked followers.

See the film's trailer below:

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert (Trailer) from CineConcerts, LLC on Vimeo.

The screening and concert, part of the Movie at the Symphony series, will take place at  7:30 p.m. on January 4 and 5, and 1 p.m. on January 6 at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th Street. 

Tickets cost $15 to $89 and can be purchased at the Colorado Symphony website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

