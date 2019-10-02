Dozens of Ways to Dance Through Fall in Colorado

It's definitely fall, and while the weather is getting chilly, the action on local stages is heating up. Dance companies both local and national will put their best foot forward over the next few months; here's what to expect:

Ballet Hispánico: The contemporary Latino dance company brings athletic and thought-provoking works to Lakewood. November 2, 7:30 p.m., $22 and up, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7000, lakewood.org.

Boulder Ballet: Faces of Boulder Ballet, October 6. The Nutcracker, November 29-December 8. Modern Masters: Taylor & Wheeldon, February 21-23. Sleeping Beauty, May 15-17. Ballet in the Park, May 30-31. $15 and up, various Boulder locations, 303-443-0028, boulderballet.org.

Boulder Contemporary Dance Festival: Eight Front Range dance companies perform on one stage for one night only. October 19, 7:30 p.m., $25, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7826, thedairy.org.

Burlesque for Benefit: Titillating trio the Jezzebelles shimmy and shake to raise money for Mental Health Partners. October 12, 8:30 p.m., $28-$38, Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont, 303-834-9384, dickensoperahouse.worldsecuresystems.com.

Colorado Ballet: Don Quixote, October 4-13. The Nutcracker, November 30-December 29. Peter Pan, January 31-February 9. Tour de Force, March 6-8. Ballet Masterworks, April 3-12. $30 and up, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 13th and Arapahoe streets, 303-837-8888, coloradoballet.org.

Convergence 2019: Ten Colorado companies come together to present an anthology of the state's dance scene. October 25-26, 7:30 p.m., $25, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West, lifeartdance.org.

CU Presents: re-membering, October 4-6. Lacunae, October 25-27. Gamelan Ensemble, November 2. Japanese Ensemble, November 17. Catapult, January 31-February 2. Open Space, February 28-March 1. Pilobolus, March 2. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, April 4. The Current, April 10-19. Fresh: Spring 2020, April 24-25. Some events free, various University of Colorado Boulder locations, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.

Dance-a-Thon: All are welcome (even beginners!) at this evening of meditation, yoga and dance lessons that benefits breast cancer research. October 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m., donation-based, Passion Force, 520 Cherokee Street, 303-656-9534, passionforcedenver.com.

Dark Palace: A Dance Obscura: Santa Fe-based immersive-art juggernaut Meow Wolf will host a three-night dance party at the National Western Complex, with local and national artists providing live music and art installations. November 22-24, 18+, $19.95-$74.95, National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, events.meowwolf.com.

A Fair in the Air: Even if you're not an aerial dancer, you can dress as a winged creature at this aerial dance company fundraiser. October 19, 5.-8 p.m., $50, Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, 3022 East Sterling Circle, Boulder, 303-245-8272, frequentflyers.org.

Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum: Denver's perennial holiday classic returns with in-depth explorations of holiday traditions around the world. December 7-22, $45, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West, 303-295-1759, cleoparkerdance.org.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker: Tchaikovsky meets Kurtis Blow in this collision of classical music and modern choreography. November 23-24, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.

Life in Motion: A Colorado Dance Film Festival: The one-day fest screens dance films from local dancers, producers and choreographers. February 22, 6:30 p.m., 1980 Youngfield Street, Lakewood, lifeartdance.org.

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker: A true Christmas extravaganza, with world-class artists and stunning sets and costumes, December 13-14, $29 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

EXPAND The beauty of rock climbing is on display at New Heights: Dancing on the Walls That Divide Us. Courtesy AscenDance Project

New Heights: Dancing on the Walls That Divide Us: Rock climbing and dance don't seem to be natural partners, but at this show, performers take to vertical walls instead of remaining earthbound. October 12-13, $30, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7826, thedairy.org.

The Nutcracker of Parker: Clara battles the Mouse King in the timeless holiday classic. December 12-21, $26-$32, PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Sans Souci Dance Cinema at the Boe: Three different programs of short dance films are screened over three weeks; the October 28 program features local filmmakers. October 20-November 13, $12, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, sanssoucifest.org.

Sans Souci Dance Cinema at the Collective: Seven short dance films will be followed by refreshments. November 22, 7 p.m., free, Collective Community Arts Center, 201 North Public Road, Lafayette, sanssoucifest.org.

Sans Souci Dance Cinema at Viva Theater: This program of short dance films focuses on older dancers. December 16, 7 p.m., free, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, sanssoucifest.org.

Steps in Time: The Boulder Ballet performs an interactive program about the history of the dance form for fans of all ages. October 19, 10 a.m., $7, The Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 East Mainstreet, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Swan Lake: This traditional production from the Russian Ballet Theatre includes handmade sets and costumes. October 10, 7:30 p.m., $28 and up, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

UCCS Presents: Kathakali, October 14. Ballet Hispánico, November 1. Guangdong Modern Dance Company, January 29. Axis Dance Company, February 22. Meow Meow, April 17. $20 and up, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-32332, uccspresents.org.

Viva Brazil Festival: From family friend to flirty and fiery, this Brazilian dance and music fest will light up locations in Denver, Boulder and Loveland. October 3-6, $20 and up, various Front Range locations, lucianadasilva.org.

Witch: Salem, Massachusetts, is a dangerous place to be a woman in 1692 in this production from Reformation Dance Company. November 22, 3 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenterpresents.com.

Wonderbound: Hi-Strung, October 1-27. Wonderlab, November 14-16. Ice, December 10-19. The Sandman, February 14-23. Divisions, April 17-May 2. $25 and up, various locations, 303-292-4700, wonderbound.com.