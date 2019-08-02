 


    Herban Planet
4
Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart just added a second show to their jaunt through Colorado on Thursday, August 8. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m.
Mathieu Bitton

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Announce Extra Show at Fillmore

Byron Graham | August 2, 2019 | 5:56am
AA

The minds of comedy nerds the world over collectively exploded when they first heard that Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart were teaming up for a clash of the comical titans. For fans who still long for the days when they could tune into Comedy Central and catch Chappelle's Show and The Daily Show With Jon Stewart back-to-back, the announcement that the pair intended to step out of semi-retirement and embark on a co-headlining national tour seemed almost too good to be true.

Then came the news that Stewart and Chappelle were headed to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 9, and local fans rejoiced. Unless, of course, they waited too long to buy tickets.

Procrastinators can take heart, however, because Chappelle and Stewart just announced that they're going to treat Denverites to a second show — on Thursday, August 8, at the Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street. Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. performance. Tickets (16+) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, and they're sure to sell out quickly, so head over to Live Nation with your credit card and your clicking finger ready.

If you're dead set on Red Rocks and have $210 to $599 to spare, you can still find very expensive tickets via the Red Rocks Amphitheatre events calendar. Regardless of which venue you choose, you'll be seizing a rare opportunity to witness a historic meeting of the minds and laugh until your sides hurt. 

 
Byron Graham is a writer, comedian and gentleman thief from Denver. Co-host of Designated Drunkard: A Comedy Drinking Game, the deathless Lion's Lair open mic and the Mutiny Book Club podcast, Byron also writes about comedy for Westword. He cannot abide cowardice, and he's never been defeated in an open duel.

