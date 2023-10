Day of the Dead Parties and Other Wonders Await at These Denver Galleries

click to enlarge Cuban-born painter Enrique Martínez Celaya poses with his work. O'Sullivan Gallery

click to enlarge Kim Dickey, “The Impossibility of Letting Go,” AP cast bronze with patina. Kim Dickey, courtesy of Robischon Gallery

click to enlarge Ángel Ricardo Ricardo Ríos, “Los prejuicios rosas fueron invenciones del amarillo (Pink Prejudices Were Invented by Yellow),” 2020, oil on canvas. Courtesy of K Contemporary and the artist

click to enlarge Shell Ray, "Glorious." Shell Ray

Julio Alejandro and Danielle Cunningham, “Just Another Dab Day on Earth.” Julio Alejandro and Danielle Cunningham

click to enlarge Terry Maker, “Field Lines (Blue),” 2021, mixed media. Terry Maker

click to enlarge Michelle Lamb, "Swan," mixed-media sculpture. Michelle Lamb

click to enlarge Jade Phillips, “You Can Say It to My Face,” 2021, oil on canvas. Jade Phillips, courtesy of Rule Gallery

click to enlarge Go behind the scenes of Cuauhtémoczin with Diego Florez-Arroyo and friends. Diego Florez-Arroyo

click to enlarge Visit artist Paul Moschell's home studio and hang with the dolls. Paul Moschell

The fall gallery season really breaks out this week, with big-name artists in the commercial galleries; Day of the Dead altars up at Pirate: Contemporary Art; Wes Hempel and Jack Balas teaming up at Havu Gallery ; a party for the tragic Russian space dog Laika; and RedLine’s One Square Foot Fundraiser, where you can walk out with a square foot (more or less) of original artwork for $150. It’s a rich and satisfying weekend should you venture out; read to the end, because you won’t want to miss the studio open house that closes our list.No time to waste — find your favorite shows below:Cuban-born artist Enrique Martínez Celaya’s fluid practice touches on multiple cultural disciplines, from crossover fine-art genres to video- and photo-based work and wordcraft. Throw in science, while we’re at it: Celaya formerly worked as a physicist. His large paintings, laden with inner reflections, often channel personal stress and the overwhelming, lonely darkness that clouds our lives, even in moments of beauty. Though his show,, opened at the O’Sullivan Gallery earlier this month, the reception is Thursday, November 13. Celaya, who is at Regis to deliver a keynote lecture for the school’s Inspired Thinkers Series, as well as to facilitate student workshops, will be at the gallery in person.Robischon Gallery dives into the fall gallery season (and, just a week away, Denver Arts Week 2023) with a diverse full house that includes iconic tapestries by Kiki Smith as well as faux tapestries and detailed sculptures by Colorado artist Kim Dickey. Denver painter Stephen Batura debuts a new, non-historical look in place of his monumental historical scenes of the past several years. Batura says the new work was not made with a paintbrush in hand — but it’s Batura, so it must be extraordinary. Also at Robischon arefrom Kahn & Selesnick and works by Judy Pfaff.Ángel Ricardo Ricardo Ríos, based in Mexico City, is represented here at K Contemporary, but is making a stop first at CU Denver’s Emmanuel Gallery before showing new work at his usual gallery in December. The Emmanuel show includes a scattering of paintings in the upstairs loft, but the centerpiece in the main gallery is, a monumental inflatable installation from 2019 that’s been seen in Denver before and gets a second chance in the former Jewish temple’s pristine main room.will remain on view through February, with a formal reception coming in January.It’s the season of art-space fundraisers, and RedLine Contemporary Arts Center is throwing its annual One Square Foot Fundraiser & Anonymous Art Sale, an event that feels less like a gala and more like a party with awesome favors you can buy and hang on your wall at home. Hosted by Vicki Myhren Gallery director Geoffrey Shamos and local assemblage wizard Bill Nelson, One Square Foot centers around anonymously donated twelve-by-twelve-inch artworks all priced to sell at $150 each. This year’s bash includes a costume contest with an Art and Artists Throughout History theme, along with cocktails, tacos and margaritas, ping-pong, cookie decorating and pop-up art installations. And who knows? You might buy the work of an artist who’s standing right next to you!The D’art Gallery co-op hosts a variety of shows this week, including a peaceful set of paintings by Shell Ray, whose work is meditational and interconnected; black-and-white landscape photography both urban-architectural and spare and pastoral by Eric Hagemann; bright abstracts on wood panels by Judy Doherty; and in the East Gallery, new abstract works incorporating encaustic and silkscreen prints by Ashton Lacy Jones, who says she will be giving a $52.80 discount on the works during Denver Arts Week, November 3 to 11.There’s a lot going on during the Pour One Out for Laika party. The exhibition, by Julio Alejandro and Danielle Cunningham, comes to an end this weekend; the event also includes an art-and-wine pairing element inspired by the exhibition. The party is also a tribute to Laika, the Soviet dog shot into space on Sputnik 2 in 1957, who gave her life in the name of early space travel, and a space- and sci-fi-themed costume soirée, as well. In other words, it’s an evening as fun as the art on the walls. Tickets are $15.Partners and collaborators Wes Hempel and Jack Balas have been creating paintings together since the ’90s, as well as painting individually. Their new duo exhibition at the William Havu Gallery,, has some of both, and marks the first time they’ve shown the tag-team efforts at Havu. Their blended styles are copacetic, working together to tell stories updating modern gay life in Hempel’s idealized neoclassical settings, balanced by Balas’s more contemporary views of similar territory.Pirate gallery has been instigating Día de los Muertos celebrations for decades, and this year is no different; it begins this Friday with an exhibition of Day of the Dead-themed art and community altars. The party, with Aztec dancers, separate piñatas for kids and adults as well as a procession, follows on First Friday in cahoots with 40 West’s district-wide Día de los Muertos Art Crawl . There might be fancier events hitting the streets elsewhere on the same date, but the Pirate tradition is in the spirit of the working artist and beautiful all the same.Untitled: Artist Takeover’s final event of 2023, on the final Friday of October, borrows from the exhilarating exhibitionby reflecting what that means in the usual variety of activities, performances and wild surprises. See the show while you’re there (there’s a discount on the general admission price for the show if you use the code UNTITLEDBOAFO and select an entry time after 6 p.m. for online checkout). Led by Ghanian artist Jasmine Abena Colgan and queer Latina digital artist Cherish Marquez, the evening includes offbeat art tours led by curandera Lisa Martinez and Ghanian guides Mireku and Asante Abankwah, drag and West African dance performances, a fashion show, a slew of multicultural make-and-take workshops and a series of digital video installations by Marquez, among other things.Terry Maker is a maker by more than name, falling deeply into the artistic process as she spins gold out of everyday materials such as jawbreakers, shredded documents, pencils and erasers, vinyl records and old cowboy hats. Maker painstakingly shaves them all down to such basic components as powdered jawbreakers and graphite; jawbreakers embedded in resin and sliced into discs; and carved vinyl albums — which in turn reveal new stories, theories and ideas. You’ll often find Maker on her hands and knees, hammering, drilling, shaving, molding shapes or placing components into compositions like a carpenter. See the results at this solo at MOAFC, and you’ll swear you can smell the sawdust.Art Hub co-ops share openings in Lakewood, beginning with Core, where Gina Smith Caswell hangs a series of animal portraits against decorative floral backgrounds; Michelle Lamb unveils new assemblage sculptures of metal, wood, bones, kitchen utensils and gears; and Christine O’Dea offers an installation of mixed media and ceramic works. In the Annex, find traditional figurative sculpture by Baltazar Alvarado.Next members put together aof postcard-sized artworks for holiday shoppers and another thematic showcase,. Meanwhile, solo member Ann Morgan shows abstract oils based on AI-generated sketches.At Edge, a quartet of member shows get underway, with Kay D. Galvan mixing up paintings and fiber works, while Gail Wagner plays with nature’s classifications in acrylic paintings of abstracted imaginary creatures, Phil Rader improvises with oils, and associate member John Horner renders skulls in etchings, monotypes and paintings.One might think that Jade Phillips’s world is one big funhouse mirror or bathed in psychedelic visions, but her warped, eddying oil portraits of faces in disintegration are inspired by psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan’s concept of the “mirror stage” — the moment when an infant realizes the face looking back from the glass is her own. What you see in these canvases might more likely be what happens when swirling thoughts draw a person inward while looking out, hyper-aware of how she appears to others. Gives ya the heebie-jeebies, but it is Halloween, and besides, these paintings simply sizzle.The multi-talented Diego Florez-Arroyo is a musician, artist, poet and, now, playwright. His inaugural play, Cuauhtémoczin , just finished a run at MCA Denver’s Holiday Theater, and Florez-Arroyo is now the lead player in an art exhibition at the Dairy Arts Center.goes behind the scenes to showcase the gorgeous multimedia visuals and lighting created by Florez-Arroyo and the team of Jesse Lee Pacheco, Charlie Apple, Anthony Maes and Kevin Beaty created for the play’s backdrop. After seeing this, you’ll be happy to know that Florez-Arroyo hopes to restage the play early next year.Also opening this week at the Dairy is screen printer Raymundo Muñoz’s, a collection of prints documenting his close-up view of the Denver art scene at Alto Gallery and other spaces. One more show,, focuses on coyote portraits by Grace Gutierrez, who admires the animal’s survival tactics.To know Paul Moschell is to love him. An artist with a designer’s eye, he is known for his assemblage sculptures made from doll parts and encrusted with beads, bits of costume jewelry, wool dreadlocks, ribbon, hat pins, fake eyeballs and a zillion other found objects. Visiting Moschell’s studio is like walking into a cabinet of curiosities, one that’s perhaps just this side of creepy — if it wasn't so much fun. Moschell also creates matchbook art and will have soaps, travel lotion and a HallowKween fragrance packaged in a Paul Moschell design.