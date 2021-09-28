Would These Art Ideas Fly at Denver International Airport?

From the start, Denver International Airport
has been celebrated for its art — a killer devil horse! Gargoyles in the baggage area! The New World Order kidnapping children! — and so when the airport's Public Art Program
asked for new ideas for its expanded concourses, it was clearly time to get creative.
Here are four ideas that could land the airport even more national attention.
The DIA Wheel O’ Conspiracies is your handy tool to explain any myth and rumor clearly and succinctly. Martians and Freemasons? We’ve got ’em. So empty your head, grab your tinfoil hat and spin the wheel.
Karl Christian Krumpholz
Even though the Tattered Cover spots in the airport have limited selections compared with the stores in town, a Tattered Cover bookmobile could help fill the gaps — and aid travelers facing long delays to their next destination.
Karl Christian Krumpholz
The next time the train breaks down, as it did in August, snarling traffic on the ground and in the air for hours, wouldn’t it be fun — and efficient — to hop on a steam-powered, mechanical El Mesteño scooter?
Karl Christian Krumpholz
The airport was over budget from the start — and that’s continued with the ongoing, endless Great Hall project. What better way to honor that DIA tradition than by sending millions of dollars up in smoke? Symbolically, of course.
Karl Christian Krumpholz