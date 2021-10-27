Art Attack: What to See in Denver This Weekend

But there's plenty that's new in town this weekend, too: Colorado artists Chuck Forsman and Floyd Tunson have solo shows opening, and Austin’s Deborah Roberts will discuss her exhibit I’m at MCA Denver's new annex. Untitled: Creative Fusions is going big at the Denver Art Museum’s renovated Martin Building, and Next Gallery has four can't-miss shows.
You'll need to plan to see it all, as well as the art-related events on our Day of the Dead list. So plot your course carefully, then attack!
On Earth As It Is: Paintings by Chuck Forsman
O’Sullivan Gallery, Fine Arts Building, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard
Through December 3
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 28, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Artist Talk: Thursday, November 11, 7 p.m.
Chuck Forsman studies the landscape as both a photographer and a painter, with a particular interest in human encroachment on natural beauty. A selection of Forsman’s paintings, which follow the curves of pristine scenery while focusing on the human footprint of hiking trails, ski runs and paved mountain passes, will be on view at the O’Sullivan Gallery through early December.
Deborah Roberts Artist Talk
Holiday Theatre, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
Thursday, October 28, 7 p.m.
Austin artist Deborah Roberts’s stunning exhibition of mixed-media works at MCA Denver rides the wave of a movement you might call “Black Art Matters,” and the museum’s constituency is all the better for it. Roberts, whose imagery of Black children claiming personal identity is both exhilarating and overdue, will discuss her life as an artist and I’m (the open-ended title of her show) live at the Holiday Theater, the MCA’s latest acquisition, in conversation with museum director Nora Abrams. Tickets are $15 in advance here.
Floyd D. Tunson: Abstracts
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Through November 20
Opening Reception: Friday, October 29, 5 to 8 p.m.
Michael Warren cedes a large part of his gallery space to Colorado Springs art legend Floyd D. Tunson through late November, allowing him to display many sides of his work, with a focus on abstracts. A master of abstraction with a powerful representational side informed by Black rights and history (including some works that operate as a combination of both), Tunson is a living example of what happens when art meets activism.
Adrienne DeLoe, Ghosts of the Earth, with Control Group, burn scar
Tamara Mahoney, Touch(ed)
Magic
Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
October 29 through November 12
Opening Reception: Friday, October 29, 6 to 10 p.m.
Next Gallery’s walls are SRO this Friday, with interventions in the natural world by Adrienne DeLoe and guests from Control Group Productions, hands-on imagery by Tamara Mahoney, and Magic, a seasonally friendly group show with a supernatural theme. DeLoe expands on assemblage work combining insect specimens with crystals and other natural objects by branching out to use animal bones, fungi, plant matter and other organic materials, with delicately beautiful results; it will be offset by Control Group’s burn scar, an installation incorporating photographs documenting immersive dance theater in the East Troublesome burn scar. And Mahoney paints hands as a metaphor for the human touch.
Untitled: Creative Fusions
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Friday, October 29, 6 to 10 p.m.
The DAM’s 2021 Creative Fusions series wraps up on the last Friday in October by riffing on the theme of “The Spirit Survives” and celebrating both the reopening of the renovated Martin Building and the first new exhibition within, ReVisión: Art in the Americas. Video artist Alejandra Abad and musician Felix Ayodele will lead the way, with a couple dozen or so interdisciplinary creatives helping out. Admission is $10 to $18 (eighteen and under admitted free); get tickets and a complete schedule online.
MSU Denver Fall 2021 BFA Thesis Exhibition
Center for Visual Art MSU Denver, 965 Santa Fe Drive
October 29 through December 10
Opening Reception: Friday, October 29, 6 p.m.
While the satellite exhibition Uncanny Times: Looking Back, Looking Forward continues in Boulder at Seidel City, CVA’s home site serves Metropolitan State University of Denver art and design students by mounting a fall BFA thesis show. Catch up with what graduating artists at MSU are up to.
Day of the Dead Altar Installation
Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street
Party and Final Photo Drop-off: Friday, October 29, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Altar Viewing: Saturday, October 30, noon to 4 p.m.
Foolproof is giving a nod to Day of the Dead while helping gallery director Laura Phelps Rogers collect images for her American Fabric project, a monumental photo-collaged quilt celebrating immigration. Rogers is asking for photocopies of vintage family photos to incorporate into her piece, and with that in mind, Foolproof will throw an evening art party, where photos can also be added to an altar in the gallery. Come back the next afternoon to see the altar completed.
Chant Cooperative, I Was Dreaming
The Temple, 2400 Curtis Street
October 30 through November 27
Opening Reception: Saturday, October 30, 7 to 10 p.m.
The Chant Collective, a band of artists at the Temple seeking to take control over art-world gatekeeping, mines the psychology of dreams for this group show. Come for the art; enjoy the live music at the opening.
