Art Attack: What to See in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Chuck Forsman, "Strange Land," oil. Chuck Forsman, Robischon Gallery

click to enlarge The artist will talk about Deborah Roberts: I'm on October 28. MCA Denver

click to enlarge Floyd D. Tunson, "Untitled 205," acrylic on canvas. Floyd D. Tunson, Michael Warren Gallery

click to enlarge Tamara Mahoney

click to enlarge Metropolitan State University BFA candidates show off their best work at the Center for Visual Art. Courtesy of CVA Denver

click to enlarge Chant Collective member Laura Beacom reflects on a dream at the Temple. Laura Beacom

As October comes to a close, much of the local scene is holding back new shows for November's First Friday (which also marks the start of Denver Arts Week ), while others are still focusing on the season of spooks and heavenly spirits.But there's plenty that's new in town this weekend, too: Colorado artists Chuck Forsman and Floyd Tunson have solo shows opening, and Austin’s Deborah Roberts will discuss her exhibitat MCA Denver's new annex.Untitled: Creative Fusions is going big at the Denver Art Museum’s renovated Martin Building, and Next Gallery has four can't-miss shows.You'll need to plan to see it all, as well as the art-related events on our Day of the Dead list . So plot your course carefully, then attack!Chuck Forsman studies the landscape as both a photographer and a painter, with a particular interest in human encroachment on natural beauty. A selection of Forsman’s paintings, which follow the curves of pristine scenery while focusing on the human footprint of hiking trails, ski runs and paved mountain passes, will be on view at the O’Sullivan Gallery through early December.Austin artist Deborah Roberts’s stunning exhibition of mixed-media works at MCA Denver rides the wave of a movement you might call “Black Art Matters,” and the museum’s constituency is all the better for it. Roberts, whose imagery of Black children claiming personal identity is both exhilarating and overdue, will discuss her life as an artist and(the open-ended title of her show) live at the Holiday Theater, the MCA’s latest acquisition, in conversation with museum director Nora Abrams. Tickets are $15 in advance here Michael Warren cedes a large part of his gallery space to Colorado Springs art legend Floyd D. Tunson through late November, allowing him to display many sides of his work, with a focus on abstracts. A master of abstraction with a powerful representational side informed by Black rights and history (including some works that operate as a combination of both), Tunson is a living example of what happens when art meets activism.Next Gallery’s walls are SRO this Friday, with interventions in the natural world by Adrienne DeLoe and guests from Control Group Productions, hands-on imagery by Tamara Mahoney, and, a seasonally friendly group show with a supernatural theme. DeLoe expands on assemblage work combining insect specimens with crystals and other natural objects by branching out to use animal bones, fungi, plant matter and other organic materials, with delicately beautiful results; it will be offset by Control Group’s, an installation incorporating photographs documenting immersive dance theater in the East Troublesome burn scar. And Mahoney paints hands as a metaphor for the human touch.The DAM’s 2021 Creative Fusions series wraps up on the last Friday in October by riffing on the theme of “The Spirit Survives” and celebrating both the reopening of the renovated Martin Building and the first new exhibition within,. Video artist Alejandra Abad and musician Felix Ayodele will lead the way, with a couple dozen or so interdisciplinary creatives helping out. Admission is $10 to $18 (eighteen and under admitted free); get tickets and a complete schedule online While the satellite exhibitioncontinues in Boulder at Seidel City, CVA’s home site serves Metropolitan State University of Denver art and design students by mounting a fall BFA thesis show. Catch up with what graduating artists at MSU are up to.Foolproof is giving a nod to Day of the Dead while helping gallery director Laura Phelps Rogers collect images for herproject, a monumental photo-collaged quilt celebrating immigration. Rogers is asking for photocopies of vintage family photos to incorporate into her piece, and with that in mind, Foolproof will throw an evening art party, where photos can also be added to an altar in the gallery. Come back the next afternoon to see the altar completed.The Chant Collective, a band of artists at the Temple seeking to take control over art-world gatekeeping, mines the psychology of dreams for this group show. Come for the art; enjoy the live music at the opening.