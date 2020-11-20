 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

| Coronavirus |

Denver Art Museum Suspends Ticket Sales but Stays Open...for Now

Kyle Harris | November 20, 2020 | 11:34am
"Self-Portrait with Monkeys," by Frida Kahlo.
Photo by Gerardo Suter, courtesy of the Denver Art Museum
AA

The Denver Art Museum plans to remain open at least through November, even as the Clyfford Still Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Arts, the indoor galleries at the Museum of Outdoor Arts and the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art will shutter on November 20 as counties across the state go into Level Red COVID-19 restrictions.

But things can change at any minute, and it's far from business as usual at the DAM. The museum has suspended ticket sales, both to special exhibits and the museum itself, and it's unclear how long it will be permitted to keep letting the public inside.

The DAM, along with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Wings Over the Rockies, was granted a special variance by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which allowed it to reopen earlier this year than many other institutions, under strict public-health guidelines. But the CDPHE is now reviewing all variances in Level Red counties, and has yet to announce whether the DAM's will be continued.

The museum, well aware of the new Level Red guidelines for Denver County, is working with city and state officials to figure out how to best proceed, DAM spokesperson Shadia Lemus told Westword earlier this week. "The museum will continue to operate on current reduced capacity, and continue to focus on creating the safest possible in-person environment to experience art.

Whether the DAM shuts down or not, staff are well-aware that many people are heeding Governor Jared Polis's advice to stay home whenever possible, so it's offering plenty of stay-at-home options.

"The museum has developed a set of online and virtual resources to stoke creativity during this time," Lemus added. "Museum From Home online resources offer videos, tours, hands-on projects and more. Furthermore, the Creativity Resource site includes videos, educational resources and online lesson plans for parents and kids to work with together — as well as other exciting digital content related to the Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism exhibition."

As of early November 20, you could still purchase tickets to go to Wings Over the Rockies and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

