Dozens of Art Shows to See This Fall in Colorado

The fall arts season is under way, with galleries and museums along the Front Range packing their schedules full of shows and related events. Keep reading to find out what's new and now.

40 West Arts District First Friday: West Colfax Avenue gets arty as galleries, studios, restaurants and breweries welcome pedestrians starting at 5 p.m.on the first Friday of every month (excluding January); visitors can also stroll along the 40 West ArtLine. Free, West Colfax Avenue between Lamar and Teller streets, 303-275-3430, 40westarts.org.

Aar River Gallery: The Magic of Drawing, through September 30. Miniature Masterpieces, through October 26. The Colors of Autumn, October 1-31. Free, Aar River Gallery, 3707 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, 303-426-4114, aarrivergallery.com.

Art District on Santa Fe First Friday: Visit galleries, studios, museums and work spaces on the first Friday of each month in this long-running street party. Year-round, 5:30-9:30 p.m., free, Santa Fe Drive between 13th and Alameda avenues, denversartdistrict.org.

Art of the Garage Tour: Think a garage is just a barn for cars? Think again. Tour homes where garages have been transformed into amazing spaces. October 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $25-$40, Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 South College Avenue, 970-482-2787, moafc.org.

Art Students League of Denver: Paper & Ink: Contemporary Printmaking, through September 29. Lim Ok-Sang, October 11-November 29. The Future Is Feminine, December 13-January 17. Free, Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street, 303-778-6990, asld.org.

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities: Colorado Abstract +10: A Survey, through November 17. Fine Art Market/ACES Show and Sale, December 5-22. Free, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: Helen Zughaib: Stories My Father Told Me, through November 24. Gretchen Marie Schaefer: Folding and Thrusting and Adriana Corral: Unearthed/Desenterrado, October 3-January 19. $2, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder, 303-443-2122, bmoca.org.

Clyfford Still Museum: Still: Elemental, September 26-January 12. The Early Years: Clyfford Still in Canada, 1920-32, January 18-April 26. $8-$10, 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center: Christine Howard Sandoval: Channel, through October 20. Utopia: A New Society for All, through November 3. O Beautiful!, through December 30. Notes From the Musick Collection, through February 9. The Broadmoor Art Academy and Its Legacy 1919-1970, October 12-January 12. $10, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.

Commonwheel Gallery: Field Notes, through September 30. Waste Not, Want Not, October 4-28. Holiday Market, November 15-December 30. Free, Commonwheel Gallery, 102 Canon Avenue, Manitou Springs, 719-685-1008, commonwheel.com.

Curtis Center for the Arts: Naturally Colorado, through October 26. Curtis Center Instructor Show, November 2-December 28. Free, Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, 303-797-1779, greenwoodvillage.com.

Dairy Arts Center: Modern Habitat, through October 13. Grounded, October 18-December 1. $5, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7826, thedairy.org.

Denver Art Museum: Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz, through November 17. Treasures of British Art, through January 5. The Light Show, through May 3. Shantell Martin: Words and Lines, September 27-January 31. Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, October 21-February 2. Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington: Natural Forces, March 15-June 7. $10 and up, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.

Each of Us Is Several: The opening reception for Each of Us Is Several, a collaboration between artists Suchitra Mattai and Joshua Ware, includes drinks and appetizers. October 10, 7-10 p.m., $30, PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street, 303-893-0791, eventbrite.com.

EBCA Longmont Studio Tour: See nearly 50 artists' work at over two dozen studios around Boulder County. September 28-29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free, various Longmont locations, ebcacolorado.org.

The Fence: Instead of a museum, this traveling photography exhibit is displayed outdoors for all to see. Through November, free, Cherry Creek Park, 4 North University Boulevard, fence.photoville.com.

Fiber Arts Show: Elaborate quilts, needlework, embroidery and knitting, as well as performances of the play Quilters anchor this show. October 3-5, free-$5, Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong Street, Brighton, 303-655-2026, brightonarmory.org.

EXPAND Get an up-close look at artists' creative spaces with this tour. Courtesy Fort Collins Artist Studio Tour and Sale

Fort Collins Artist Studio Tour and Sale: Painters, sculptors, potters, photographers and more will chat with guests and conduct demos in their studios during this free self-guided tour. September 27-29, various Fort Collins locations, fcgov.com.

Inside Out: Oscar Wilde is a major inspiration for artist Rian Kerrane's indoor and outdoor installations, Defining Milieu and The Oscar Wallpaper, that make up Inside Out. Through November 8, free, various Denver locations, artsbrookfield.com.

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art: Bauhaus Centennial, through December 31. Colorado Abstract +10: A History, through January 12. $10, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock Street, 303-832-8576, kirklandmuseum.org.

Lone Tree Art Expo: This exhibition of local artists runs through November 18; opening reception September 26, 7-9 p.m. Free, Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.

Longmont Museum: Ruckus Rodeo, through January 5. Día de los Muertos, October 10-November 4. $8, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont, 303-651-8374, longmontcolorado.gov.

MCA Denver: Stacy Steers: Edge of Alchemy; Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation; and Teresa Hubbard/Alexander Birchler: Flora, through April 5. Winners of the Octopus Initiative art-lending lottery selected the 15th of every month. $5-$8, MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org.

McNichols Building: Street Art Murals: From Blank Urban Walls to Works of Art, through September 29. Carlos Frésquez & Frank Zamora: Los Supersonicos, through October 25. Bauhaus 100: Design and Sustainability and Para Mi Pueblo: Chicano Murals of Colorado, through December 22. Hunger Through My Lens, October 1-25. Free, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-4220, mcnicholsbuilding.com.

Museum of Outdoor Arts: Natura Obscura, through December 29. Ties Forward, through December. Robert Mangold: Sculpture on the Green II, through April. Various Denver locations, 303-806-0444, moaonline.org.

Next Gallery: Virginia T. Coleman: The Allure of Steel and Catherine Carilli: The Collective Unconscious: Nature and the Imagination, through October 6. Blake Chamness and Mary Cianciolo, October 11-27. Barbara Gal and Karen Kaiser, November 1-17. Holiday Show, November 22-December 31. Free, Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-433-4933, nextartgallerydenver.com.

Olde Town Arvada Student Art Show: Works from students across the metro area will be shown; opening reception is October 4 at 5 p.m. October 4-30, free, various Arvada locations, oldetownarvadastudentartshow.com.

PACE Center Art Gallery: Meyerrose & Smith: Collaborations, through October 30. Colorado Showcase: Good Things Come…, October 31-December 20. Free, PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Retrodeath Meets Portals to a New Vision: Kelsie Young shows her multimedia works at this one night pop-up. October 4, free, 6-9 p.m., The Garage at Bitfactory, 851 Santa Fe Drive, theartistkelsie.com.

EXPAND Elizabeth Aragon-Blanton is being inducted into Return of the Corn Mothers, a traveling photography exhibit. Courtesy Return of the Corn Mothers

Return of the Corn Mothers: Inspiring Women of the Southwest: The traveling photography exhibit inducts eight Southwestern women as modern-day Corn Mothers (mythological Pueblo women who helped create the world) during its opening reception on October 4 at 6 p.m. Through November 30, Rawlings Branch Library, 100 East Abriendo Avenue, Pueblo, cornmothers.com.

Robischon Gallery: Solo exhibitions from Christian Rex Van Minnen, Kiki Smith and Fred Stonehouse; two-person exhibition from Terry Maker and Walter Robinson. Opened September 19, free, Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com.

Yuri Pattison. Sunset Provision (detail), 2017. Courtesy of the artist and mother's tankstation, Dublin and London.

Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design: Patterns Artist Talks: Melissa Thorne, October 15. Sara Cwynar, November 12. Paul Pfeiffer, January 21. Yuri Pattison, February 18. 6:30 p.m., free with registration, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, 1600 Pierce Street, Lakewood, rmcad.edu.

The Schoolhouse Gallery: Allegories of Transformation, through October 31. Curious Compositions, October 31-January 4. Free, the Schoolhouse Gallery, 19650 East Mainstreet, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.

Spark Gallery: Mark Brasuell, Leo Franco and Craig Robb, September 26-October 20. Mary Mackey, Alicia Bailey and Suzi Moore McGregor, October 24-November 17. Barbara Baer, Gary Manuel and Rob Watt, November 21-December 15. Member Show, December 19-January 19. Annalee Schorr, Keith Howard and Judi Lightfield, January 23-February 16. Phillip Potter, Bill Ballas and J. Bruce Wilcox, March 19-April 12. Barbara Carpenter and Deborah Ryan, April 16-May 10. Free, Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-889-2200, sparkgallery.com.

Tansey Contemporary: Giles Bettison, through October 20. Chris Hill: The Power of Line, October 26-December 7. Free, Tansey Contemporary, 1743 Wazee Street, 720-596-4243, tanseycontemporary.com.

UCCS Presents: Vadis Turner: Megaliths, through December 8. Great Expectations: 2020, January 3-March 7. Seat of Learning, February 27-May 16. Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition, April 17-May 16. Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-32332, uccspresents.org.

Visions West Contemporary: Johnny Defeo and Carly Glovinski, through October 12. Free, Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut Street, 303-292-0909, visionswestcontemporary.com.

Walker Fine Art: Organic Subtleties, through November 2. Title TBD, November 8-January 4. Free, Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com.

Walking in Beauty: Designs by Orlando Dugi: The Navajo designer's first-ever solo exhibit includes a free public lecture on November 7 at 7 p.m. Through December 14, free, Avenir Museum, 216 East Lake Street, Fort Collins, chhs.colostate.edu.

Wild: Buffalo in Boulder: This exhibit combines fine art, natural science, film and conservation efforts to tell the tale of the magnificent shaggy beasts. Through January 12, $10, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, 303-449-3464, museumofboulder.org.



The deadline for listings in this special Fall Arts Guide is past. Send information for future shows to editorial@westword.com. See our chronological listings of special autumn events here.