Denver Arts & Venues Offers $1 Million in Grants for Cultural Workers and Groups

September 21, 2021 8:40AM

Denver Arts & Venues is offering grants to cultural workers and organizations hit by the pandemic. John Lodder, Flickr, Creative Commons
The clock is ticking for artists hoping to apply for COVID-19 relief from the City and County of Denver.

The city's arts agency, Denver Arts & Venues, is distributing up to $1 million as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Denver CARES Artist Restart and Recovery Fund is granting up to $1,000 to individual artists, and the Denver CARES Arts & Cultural Restart and Recovery Fund will offer up to $25,000 to organizations and businesses, prioritizing nonprofits and for-profits alike that have experienced severe financial distress

The deadline to apply for funding is Friday, September 24, at 6 p.m.

“Arts and culture are woven into the character of our city, and after a year of dark stages and empty galleries, Denver’s cultural scene is coming back to life,” notes Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement. “During this time of recovery, we recognize that arts workers were among those hardest hit by the pandemic. They faced higher unemployment and fewer job opportunities, resulting in an 11 percent decline in jobs filled mostly by women and people of color.

“The Denver CARES Arts & Cultural Restart and Recovery Fund and Denver CARES Artist Restart and Recovery Fund will support those who suffered losses as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis and have reopened or plan to reopen," he continues. "Recovery for them is critical for our entire recovery, and to help Denver rebound as a better, stronger and more equitable community.”

As part of the Denver Arts & Venues commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, funds will be directed to businesses, organizations and artists from communities that have been historically and systemically marginalized, and who remain financially vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19.

“Denver’s arts, culture and entertainment scene has been devastated by the pandemic with closures that have lasted for more than a year,” explains Denver Arts & Venues executive director Ginger White in a statement. “Through this next round of funding, we intend to help the sector reopen and get back to the business of what it does best — bringing joy to the people of Denver.”

Full guidelines and criteria are available at artsandvenues.com/cares and artsandvenues.com/caresfororgs.
