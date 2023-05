The Best May the 4th Events in Denver This Week

click to enlarge No one at any of these events should actually make you carry them around in a backpack. YouTube

fans have a very good feeling about this! May the 4th, also known asDay, is the impetus for pop-up events all around the country — including right here in our own local hives of scum and villainy. So break out those blasters and lightsabers, don your Jedi robes and trooper armors, and brush up on yourknowledge: This is a fandom serious about trivia. So do or do not. There is no try.Oddly enough, it wasn't afan that coined the play on words behind the celebratory day, but rather the, which ran a full-page congratulations message reading "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie," for newly elected British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who was set to assume office that day in 1979. The earliest accepted celebration of the day itself happened in Canada in 2011, and it was officially adopted by Disney in 2013. It's only grown from there.May the Force be with you always. Especially this Thursday.Here's a starter set of events in Denver:Someone at Fiction Beer Company loves them some Han Solo. The scruffy-looking nerf-herder himself was the focus of last year’s May the 4th, and the same is true for 2023. The award-winning East Colfax craft beer purveyor is marking the galactic occasion with what it's calling the “Never Tell Me the Hops Can and Draft Release,” and offering a “Han Shot First” special-edition glass. Know-it-all wags will insist, by the way, that it should just be “Han Shot,” since Greedo didn’t have a chance to fire his holdout blaster before Solo shot him under the table…but don’t let that ruin what promises to be an excellent beer and an even better souvenir glass.Note that this event happens on Wednesday, May 3, not May 4. Greg's Kitchen & Taphouse is celebrating "May the Fourth Be With You Eve," which it does with an annualtrivia contest starting at 7 p.m. This event draws from Episodes I through VII plus...so sorry to all you Rose Tico fans out there. It's also ticketed; for more information and to register for the event, see the Eventbrite page A relative newcomer to the music venue scene in Denver, Kulture Music Hall invites all fans of underground music to come celebrate May the 4th in true Jedi style from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Kulture promises "out-of-this-world trance music and epic lightsaber battles. Travel to the unknown regions and dance the night away with fellow fans." Should be an epic saga all its own — but do note that blue milk is not included. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.Kicking off its summer movie series, Movies at McGregor fills the atrium in LoDo's McGregor Square with the sights and sounds of everyone's favorite flicks every Thursday night. And for May the 4th, what could be more appropriate than the screening of what's widely considered to be the best of thefranchise:. General admission is free; premier seating (including snacks and table service) is $25. It's the debut of Yoda, y'all! See it you should; speak like this all day you must.The always-entertaining Audacious Theatre bringsto Left Hand RiNo on Thursday, May 4 (and also to Fiction Beer Company on May 5 and 6). The show is an original and interactive comedy production, a witty romp throughand sci-fi minutiae by local playwright Rebecca Gorman O’Neill.We're all about what sounds like an out-of-this-world event at Stir 's-themed party, with food and drinks inspired by the tastiest treats in the galaxy, themed games and a costume contest with three winners: Most Creative, Couples and Overall. Dress to impress your fellow nerds. Tickets are $50 and include everything but beverages.Arvada-based Talnua Distillery invites all 21+ Padawans to keep up with their Jedi training — not just on May 4, but all week, from Tuesday, May 2, through Sunday, May 7. Consider it a Jedi trial of the highest order — or at least the highest proof. Talnua, according to its website, will be “serving creative and limited-edition Star Wars cocktails all week long to help hone your inner Jedi.”