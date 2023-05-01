The Best May the 4th Events in Denver This Week

Star Wars fans have a very good feeling about this! May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, is the impetus for pop-up events all around the country — including right here in our own local hives of scum and villainy. So break out those blasters and lightsabers, don your Jedi robes and trooper armors, and brush up on your Star Wars knowledge: This is a fandom serious about trivia. So do or do not. There is no try.
Oddly enough, it wasn't a Star Wars fan that coined the play on words behind the celebratory day, but rather the London Evening News, which ran a full-page congratulations message reading "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie," for newly elected British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who was set to assume office that day in 1979. The earliest accepted celebration of the day itself happened in Canada in 2011, and it was officially adopted by Disney in 2013. It's only grown from there.
May the Force be with you always. Especially this Thursday.
Here's a starter set of events in Denver:
Fiction Beer Company
7101 East Colfax Avenue
720-456-7163
Someone at Fiction Beer Company loves them some Han Solo. The scruffy-looking nerf-herder himself was the focus of last year’s May the 4th, and the same is true for 2023. The award-winning East Colfax craft beer purveyor is marking the galactic occasion with what it's calling the “Never Tell Me the Hops Can and Draft Release,” and offering a “Han Shot First” special-edition glass. Know-it-all wags will insist, by the way, that it should just be “Han Shot,” since Greedo didn’t have a chance to fire his holdout blaster before Solo shot him under the table…but don’t let that ruin what promises to be an excellent beer and an even better souvenir glass.
Greg's Kitchen & Taphouse
4433 West 29th Avenue, #102
720-387-7965
Note that this event happens on Wednesday, May 3, not May 4. Greg's Kitchen & Taphouse is celebrating "May the Fourth Be With You Eve," which it does with an annual Star Wars trivia contest starting at 7 p.m. This event draws from Episodes I through VII plus Rogue One...so sorry to all you Rose Tico fans out there. It's also ticketed; for more information and to register for the event, see the Eventbrite page.
Kulture Music Hall
1600 Federal Boulevard
720-742-4636
A relative newcomer to the music venue scene in Denver, Kulture Music Hall invites all fans of underground music to come celebrate May the 4th in true Jedi style from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Kulture promises "out-of-this-world trance music and epic lightsaber battles. Travel to the unknown regions and dance the night away with fellow fans." Should be an epic saga all its own — but do note that blue milk is not included. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Movies at McGregor
1901 Wazee Street
Kicking off its summer movie series, Movies at McGregor fills the atrium in LoDo's McGregor Square with the sights and sounds of everyone's favorite flicks every Thursday night. And for May the 4th, what could be more appropriate than the screening of what's widely considered to be the best of the Star Wars franchise: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. General admission is free; premier seating (including snacks and table service) is $25. It's the debut of Yoda, y'all! See it you should; speak like this all day you must.
Space Conflicts: May the Farce Be With You
Left Hand Brewing RiNo
4180 Wynkoop Street
720-449-7535
The always-entertaining Audacious Theatre brings Space Conflicts: May the Farce Be With You to Left Hand RiNo on Thursday, May 4 (and also to Fiction Beer Company on May 5 and 6). The show is an original and interactive comedy production, a witty romp through Star Wars and sci-fi minutiae by local playwright Rebecca Gorman O’Neill.
Stir Events at the Ice House
1801 Wynkoop Street
We're all about what sounds like an out-of-this-world event at Stir's Star Wars-themed party, with food and drinks inspired by the tastiest treats in the galaxy, themed games and a costume contest with three winners: Most Creative, Couples and Overall. Dress to impress your fellow nerds. Tickets are $50 and include everything but beverages. Talnua Distillery
5405 West 56th Avenue, Unit C, Arvada
303-431-4949
Arvada-based Talnua Distillery invites all 21+ Padawans to keep up with their Jedi training — not just on May 4, but all week, from Tuesday, May 2, through Sunday, May 7. Consider it a Jedi trial of the highest order — or at least the highest proof. Talnua, according to its website, will be “serving creative and limited-edition Star Wars cocktails all week long to help hone your inner Jedi.”
