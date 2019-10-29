Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

It might be Halloween week, but there are more treats than tricks on Denver’s literary scene. If you prefer to crack open a hardcover after unwrapping some Smarties, here are five events over the next seven days that should satisfy every craving.

Mascot Books

Jennifer Hughes, All Hallow’s Eve

Tuesday, October 29, 4:30 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Local author Jennifer Hughes brings her new children’s book, All Hallow’s Eve, to BookBar’s Tuesday Happier Hour, just in time for the haunted holiday. If you’ve ever wondered why there’s not a kids’ book that’s like The Night Before Christmas, only about Halloween, your spooky prayers have been answered. The reading is free; drink specials run from 4 to 5 p.m.

EXPAND G.P. Putnam's Sons

Sasha Sagan, For Small Creatures Such as We

Tuesday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Sasha Sagan – daughter of astronomer Carl Sagan and writer/producer Ann Druyan – was raised in a secular household, but when she became a mother herself, she began to search for the natural phenomena behind some of our most treasured occasions. Sagan brings her new book, For Small Creatures Such as We: Rituals for Finding Meaning in Our Unlikely World, to the Boulder Book Store for a reading and signing, honoring the joy and significance of cultural experiences without relying on a religious framework. Vouchers to the event are $5, and good for $5 off the purchase of this or any book the day of the program.

Main Street Rag

Bob Cooperman, That Summer, and Tom Montag, Seventy at Seventy

Saturday, November 2, 4:30 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Colorado Book Award-winning poet Bob Cooperman brings his newest book, That Summer, to the First Saturday Poetry Series at BookBar. He’s joined by Wisconsin poet Tom Montag, who will read from his new collection, Seventy at Seventy. Mingling starts at 4:30 p.m., which leaves plenty of time for drinks, maybe a snack, and lots of hand-shaking and book signing before the poems start flying at 5:30 p.m.

Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass Harper Design

Geddy Lee, Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass

Saturday, November 2, 5 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$90 plus tax and convenience fee

Geddy Lee is the vocalist, bassist, and keyboard player for the legendary rock band Rush, alongside drummer Neil Peart and guitarist Alex Lifeson. Rush is the most successful Canadian music act in history, and only third behind the Beatles and the Rolling Stones for the most consecutive gold or platinum albums sold by a rock band. Geddy’s love of bass comes through in this book, Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass, which recounts the history of the instrument so central to his career, including hundreds of basses from around the globe. Tickets include a book and a spot in the signing queue; this event is a meet-and-greet only, though one can assume there will be some humming of “Tom Sawyer” from the guy behind you in line.

EXPAND Simon & Schuster

Hillary Rodham and Chelsea Clinton, The Book of Gutsy Women

Monday, November 4, 7 p.m.

Paramount Theater

1621 Glenarm Street

$37 plus tax and convenience fee

Join Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the inspirational women who have positively affected them throughout their lives and deserve recognition. Joining them in discussing their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, is local best-selling author Helen Thorpe (The Newcomers). Tickets to this event — which include a copy of the book — are currently sold out, but there’s a wait list in case seats open up...which could happen, because the event was just moved to the Paramount Theater.

