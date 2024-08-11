 Denver Bookstore Fans Discuss Mutiny Information Cafe Move | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: With Mutiny Leaving Denver, the City Is Losing Some of Its Soul

With its longtime building up for sale, the bookstore is moving down Broadway to a new space in Englewood.
August 11, 2024
Mutiny Information Cafe will leave this corner next month.
Mutiny Information Cafe will leave this corner next month. Aaron Thackeray

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$5,300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The news broke on social media on August 7: Mutiny Information Cafe is moving, not only from the Baker neighborhood, but out of Denver. It will be closing at its longtime home at 2 South Broadway on September 22. "I always said they'd have to carry me out of here in a pine box," jokes co-owner Jim Norris jokes. "But the landlords put the building up for sale, and based on the numbers, there's just no way we could do it."

And so Mutiny is moving down the street...way down the street, to 3483 South Broadway in Englewood. "It's a fantastic city to work with," says Norris. "We're just over the moon, working with a city government that cares about small business coming into their town. It's night and day compared to Denver."

Although Mutiny won't be moving for six weeks (it plans to reopen October 4), in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, longtime fans are already mourning the loss of the bookstore from the Baker neighborhood...and the changes on that strip of Broadway. Says Stevie:
Well, that's good and bad news. At least they're not going away forever. I will miss their old location.
Adds Tanner: 
Where am I gonna wake and get a bowl of cereal at midnight now? Happy they are just moving locations; Mutiny has been a household name in Denver for forever.
Responds Jenny:
Devastating for the neighborhood. They’re definitely a place we always stopped in and shopped while out for dinner and shows. We’ll still make the trek, but it just won’t be the same.
Notes Kurt:
A great place in a once awesome foot-traffic location! But I understand why you are moving: cost of location and too many drug addicts hanging out! However, enjoy your new location!
Says John:
Damn. This is my favorite bookstore in Denver. I found so many great second-hand books there. Truly the end of an era.
Replies Harmony:
They're moving less than four miles south on Broadway. Of course I will miss Mutiny's Baker neighborhood book/cafe very much - yet I'm so grateful they're continuing at a new location...
Observes Ari: 
Moved here from California, where a lot of the small businesses I loved were being priced out. Landlords were doubling or tripling the rent. Sad to see it happening here, too. What's worse is that these spaces often stay empty here for years instead because no one wants to or can afford to pay that much.
Adds Jonathan:
It always is hilarious to see developers and new building owners stuck with storefronts that sit vacant for years, because they are out-pricing the market.
And Art concludes:

Mutiny is what makes Denver, Denver. Very sad to see another legacy business shutter on Broadway. Hopefully the city can find a creative solution to keep small businesses alive and thriving. We don’t need more luxury condos or Dave’s Hot Chicken. We need a soul.
What do you think about the Mutiny move? The changes on that part of Broadway? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Mutiny Information Cafe Closing Denver Location, Moving to Englewood

Books

Mutiny Information Cafe Closing Denver Location, Moving to Englewood

By Teague Bohlen
Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) Today

Events

Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) Today

By Westword Staff
Permanent Memories: Denver Artist Gives an Inside Look at Tattooing in Prison

Tattoos

Permanent Memories: Denver Artist Gives an Inside Look at Tattooing in Prison

By John Flathman
Let Us Play: True Colorado Character Found in the Wilds of Wash Park

Health & Wellness

Let Us Play: True Colorado Character Found in the Wilds of Wash Park

By Joe Weeg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation