Reader: With Mutiny Leaving Denver, the City Is Losing Some of Its Soul

And so Mutiny is moving down the street...way down the street, to 3483 South Broadway in Englewood. "It's a fantastic city to work with," says Norris. "We're just over the moon, working with a city government that cares about small business coming into their town. It's night and day compared to Denver."
Although Mutiny won't be moving for six weeks (it plans to reopen October 4), in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, longtime fans are already mourning the loss of the bookstore from the Baker neighborhood...and the changes on that strip of Broadway. Says Stevie:
Well, that's good and bad news. At least they're not going away forever. I will miss their old location.Adds Tanner:
Where am I gonna wake and get a bowl of cereal at midnight now? Happy they are just moving locations; Mutiny has been a household name in Denver for forever.Responds Jenny:
Devastating for the neighborhood. They’re definitely a place we always stopped in and shopped while out for dinner and shows. We’ll still make the trek, but it just won’t be the same.Notes Kurt:
A great place in a once awesome foot-traffic location! But I understand why you are moving: cost of location and too many drug addicts hanging out! However, enjoy your new location!Says John:
Damn. This is my favorite bookstore in Denver. I found so many great second-hand books there. Truly the end of an era.Replies Harmony:
They're moving less than four miles south on Broadway. Of course I will miss Mutiny's Baker neighborhood book/cafe very much - yet I'm so grateful they're continuing at a new location...Observes Ari:
Moved here from California, where a lot of the small businesses I loved were being priced out. Landlords were doubling or tripling the rent. Sad to see it happening here, too. What's worse is that these spaces often stay empty here for years instead because no one wants to or can afford to pay that much.Adds Jonathan:
It always is hilarious to see developers and new building owners stuck with storefronts that sit vacant for years, because they are out-pricing the market.And Art concludes:
What do you think about the Mutiny move? The changes on that part of Broadway? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
Mutiny is what makes Denver, Denver. Very sad to see another legacy business shutter on Broadway. Hopefully the city can find a creative solution to keep small businesses alive and thriving. We don’t need more luxury condos or Dave’s Hot Chicken. We need a soul.