Denver Botanic Gardens Digs In for Seventieth Annual Spring Plant Sale

The Denver Botanic Gardens is holding its seventieth Spring Plant Sale — from a distance.

Yes, Denver's just seen mid-April snow. But spring is here, and it's bound to be planting time soon.

Despite being shut down over COVID-19, the Denver Botanic Gardens is moving forward with plans for its seventieth annual Spring Plant Sale, with online sales and a drive-through pick up at the York Street location.

A variety of plants will be available, including aquatics, container gardens in a bag, fruits, berries, vegetables, herbs, houseplants, rock alpine, seeds, specialty succulents, summer bulbs and more — many grown at the Gardens.

Members and non-members alike can shop early online — before the sale officially starts — at 10 a.m. Monday, April 27, for $25. Register for the pre-sale at the Denver Botanic Gardens website through noon April 24. New memberships and renewals will be accepted through April 24, for those wanting to participate in the sale.

For those willing to wait, you can shop online for what's left from 10 a.m. April 28 through 4 p.m. May 1.

Pre-ordered plants will be available for timed pick-up on the top deck of the parking structure from May 6 through May 9. Social distancing will be enforced; no exchanges or returns will permitted.

Happy planting.

To shop online, go to the Denver Botanic Gardens website.