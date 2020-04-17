 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Denver Botanic Gardens is holding its seventieth Spring Plant Sale — from a distance.
Denver Botanic Gardens

Denver Botanic Gardens Digs In for Seventieth Annual Spring Plant Sale

Kyle Harris | April 17, 2020 | 5:14am
AA

Yes, Denver's just seen mid-April snow. But spring is here, and it's bound to be planting time soon.

Despite being shut down over COVID-19, the Denver Botanic Gardens is moving forward with plans for its seventieth annual Spring Plant Sale, with online sales and a drive-through pick up at the York Street location.

A variety of plants will be available, including aquatics, container gardens in a bag, fruits, berries, vegetables, herbs, houseplants, rock alpine, seeds, specialty succulents, summer bulbs and more — many grown at the Gardens.

Related Stories

Members and non-members alike can shop early online — before the sale officially starts — at 10 a.m. Monday, April 27, for $25. Register for the pre-sale at the Denver Botanic Gardens website through noon April 24. New memberships and renewals will be accepted through April 24, for those wanting to participate in the sale.

For those willing to wait, you can shop online for what's left from 10 a.m. April 28 through 4 p.m. May 1.

Pre-ordered plants will be available for timed pick-up on the top deck of the parking structure from May 6 through May 9. Social distancing will be enforced; no exchanges or returns will permitted.

Happy planting.

To shop online, go to the Denver Botanic Gardens website.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

