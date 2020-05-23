Reader: If We Behave, We Can Have Nice Things...Like the Gardens

The Denver Botanic Gardens reopened on May 22, the first of Denver's large cultural organizations to do so. But you'll have to wait to visit: Admission is only by timed ticket, and the place is sold out for the entire weekend.

Once you do get in, you'll find many new rules in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the entire concert season is canceled. But the Gardens themselves are as lovely as ever, full of promise that life goes on.

In one way or another. Says Toni:

A step in the right direction.

Adds Angela:

Got my slot. Will be happy to go back. Please follow the rules, folks. As it says in the article, if we don’t, the Gardens could be shut down again, and that would be a shame.



Replies Gloria:

I was going to post just that! The rules are simple. Bring your own strollers and wheelchairs, as they are not being rented. Bring your own water bottles. Buy your tickets online. Wear a mask. Stay six feet apart from strangers. I do not mind at all giving people their space. I'm not some Karen who's gonna complain and cause problems over the rules just to see the business shut down again. People need to behave, and then we can have nice things is all. We are in crazy, unprecedented world but people need to get back to work. We have to start somewhere; we can't be shut forever. But it's not 2019 anymore, either. Times change. This new decade brought a new disease. Patience and caution is key. We need to figure out how to live with it. This is a start. Blessed be the Gardens and all the businesses.



Responds John:

Sometimes it takes having something taken away without warning to make you really appreciate it. This sucks, but when the concerts come back, I know I am going to appreciate the live music and the crowds more than ever. Until then, YouTube live shows it is! I'm also not gonna sit around whining and complaining constantly and being a big baby. I'm just gonna sit it out like a grown person does and hope for the best.

Counters Ernie:

Overhyped, big crowds,people try to talk over entertainers, sad venue, adios.

Notes Ronnie:

America is no longer land of the free nor home of the brave.

Adds Shanon:

And Westword actually ignites the lockdown, shutdown, masking, social-distancing fear.... I would think they would be deeply concerned about the arts and entertainment industries...that's what Westword is known for. It's so sad that this is happening.



Says Justin:

Will be waiting in anticipation for the first Michael Roberts mask report.



And Bonnie asks:

So, why them, and no other outside venues, such as zoos? Seems a bit unfair to pick and choose...

The Denver Botanic Gardens submitted a reopening proposal to both the city and the state, laying out its plans for capping admission, timed tickets, social distancing and more; Denver and Colorado officials signed off on the plan. The Denver Zoo has also applied for a reopening variance, but that has yet to be approved.

Will you be going to the Denver Botanic Gardens? What do you wish would reopen? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.