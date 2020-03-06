Want to Fund Art? Denver County Cultural Council Seeking Members

The Denver County Cultural Council is looking for a few new members. The council is the state-authorized and Denver City Council-approved group that determines how tax revenue from the penny-on-$10 tax that supports the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District is divvied up between smaller cultural groups in Denver.

SCFD funding is allotted to three tiers comprised of about 300 organizations across seven metro-area counties. Tier I includes the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Zoo, the Denver Botanic Gardens, and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts; these five organizations receive 64 percent of the funding, which is divided by a specific formula. Tier II, which includes groups like the Colorado Symphony and Opera Colorado, receives 22 percent of the funds, also divided by formula. And Tier III receives 14 percent of the funds, which are given out in grants to smaller organizations like Su Teatro and City Park Jazz.

Tier III organizations in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson County received a total of $9,939,528.92 in 2019. Of that, Denver County groups received $2,650,212.43; the council determined who received what.

To apply to join the commission, you need to live in the City and County of Denver, be at least 21 and actively involved in the community at the neighborhood level, and have experience in arts, cultural, scientific or historical organizations as a professional, volunteer or advocate. You may not work for or serve on the board of a group applying for funding,and your focus should be citywide. If you meet all those criteria, you also need to devote between fifteen and twenty hours each month from April through June to review grants. And you must be willing to disclose any conflicts of interest

The committee has eleven members: three represent citywide organizations and eight come from community applicants. Terms last anywhere from two to four years and are renewable for a maximum of six years of service. Oh, and the positions are unpaid.

Want to join? The application form and details are available at the Denver Arts & Venues website. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 11.