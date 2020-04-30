Denver Cultural Institutions Want to Know When You'd Return

Even after Colorado and Denver finally pick a date to open up, cultural institutions will have to decide when they're going start letting people back in. Denver's cultural groups are banding together to determine when the public would be willing to return to the city's institutions and what it would take for people to feel safe.

The Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art sent out a survey, part of an effort headed up by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

"While we don’t typically ask for feedback in this manner, we’re asking for your help to assist us in developing our reopening plans to provide a safe and comfortable Museum experience," explain Kirkland founding director and curator Hugh Grant and associate museum director Renée Albiston, in a letter to supporters.

The other organizations involved include the Downtown Aquarium, the Denver Zoo, the Butterfly Pavilion, the Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the Denver Art Museum, History Colorado, libraries, children's museums and smaller institutions.

The survey asks basic demographic questions: What's your age, your zip code, your family's annual income, your level of education, any accommodations you need, your ethnic background, and whether you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Then you answer whether you've been to those institutions in the past year, how recently, whether you were planning to go prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether you will go when state and local governments reopen.

It also asks what sorts of precautions might make you comfortable if you decided to go: temperature monitoring at the door, reduced capacity, shorter lines, a coronavirus vaccine and more.

The future of culture in Colorado is going to look very different as things reopen. Fill out the survey online by Monday, May 4, to weigh in on what that looks like. While people may receive the survey from multiple organizations, the organizers are requesting that participants only fill it out once.