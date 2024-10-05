Reader: Could You Possibly Post Something Remotely Positive About Dating?

Then, because misery loves company, we introduced "Dateless in Denver," an expanded series on the realities of dating in Denver — the good, the bad and the ugly — and asked for submissions. The most recent installment was Matthieu Larsen Morava's "The Nine Kinds of Single Women You Meet in Denver."
On the Westword Facebook post of that list, readers offered all kinds of comments. Says Leslie:
Just stereotype after stereotype.Replies Jonathan:
Stereotypes usually come from some fraction of truth.Summarizes Ted:
Thots, sextraterrestrials, b!tches, brats, studs, milfs, cougars, ladies, and gentlema'ams... Did I miss any?Responds Yaakov:
I'm a traditional Republican and that is the most sexist article I have ever seen published. Whoever wrote it should not be married or allowed near single women.Offers David:
As a 57-year-old male trying to find someone to just hang out and do stuff with (maybe a possible future relationship?), there is a tenth kind of single woman: The Action Packed with Issues Woman:Comments Ace:
On the surface, everything appears to be a green light. Fit, smart, fun, well-dressed and owns her own home. She's divorced, her kids are either out of the house or close to it. The schedule works, she's up for anything...but then the microscopic cracks in the dam start revealing themselves. Starts out as a slow trickle, then turns into constant barrages of high-school trauma, someone who passed away thirty years ago or a pet that had to be put down. It's all downhill from there. Not even great sex is worth it...
I was lucky enough to find the unicorn, but I prefer to say I won the chick lottery. A mutual friend introduced us at age 42 and it was the proverbial “love at first sight.” We met in mid-August and were engaged Thanksgiving weekend in Paris and are about to celebrate 21 years of marriage. Never been married before, never had any kids, no felonies, no restraining orders and we’ve never had any stereotype screaming battles. Not everyone is as lucky as us, but such things actually happen.Asks Jeff:
Was wondering, could we possibly post something remotely positive about dating or, if that is impossible, find another dead horse to beat? Sure, dating is difficult (I blame dating apps and the lack of interpersonal connections due to social media, generally speaking), but why keep harping on just how horrible it is out there? The cost of living is through the roof, everyone is stressing, and even general face-to-face connection seems a rarity, so lots of things to be down about.Offers Jill:
What about looking at groups that DO have a positive interpersonal connection experience? I am sure there are all sorts of events, groups and organizations where people are able to connect, mingle and/or interact; why not ask readers for submissions to share something positive? Can't be all doom and gloom, can it?
Fun read! God help us all!Replies Matthieu:
Yeah, it's all in good fun, tongue in cheek...although I do wish #8 had worked out.