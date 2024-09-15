Dateless in Denver: "The Ick"

You messaged me “girls who code”with a heartI corrected you to say *women*to be more honest from the startWe met up the night beforeyou left early for DCYou bought me a drinkand we talkedand the whole thing felt easyThe music was too loudso we went for a walk to pass the timeWe talked about outdoorsy thingsand you told me that you trad climbI’ve avoided dating climbers in the pastbecause I feel like they’re too intenseBut somehow with youit all just felt differentYou texted me updates about your tripwhile you were awayWhat you were up to,who you saw,and what happened during the day.As time went by,I began to feel closer to youBut a little worry in my head saidwe’ve only met up once,can this connection be true?Because when it comes down to it,I don’t actually know you.But then I thought,here I am finding problems with every little thingReally I should be excited because you,a straight male,are communicatingYou got back the next weekand came over to my placeWhen we talked you were so vulnerable,it felt like a safe spaceBut maybe a part of mewas also a little scaredI’d never been with someone who’s so open right awayand I felt unpreparedThat Friday I invited you to my birthday partyto meet all of my friendsI didn’t know if it was too early for thatbut I wanted you to attendWe kissed on the dance floorat a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover bandYou whispered in my earthat you liked to hold my hand.In the first week of Augustwe went to the lake to swimYou told me that in Octoberyou were going back to Singapore to visit family for a bitYou wanted to make sure that I felt supportedin the month you would be goneSomething that should have been thoughtfulfelt wrongWe’ve only been on five datesand now we’re doing distance?We aren’t even in an exclusive relationshipdon’t you think that’s presumptuous?All of the sudden, things started bothering methat I hadn’t noticed beforeI realized that every time I saw you,you talked about how great you were doing at work“Work is going so well, everyone loves me”was a common refrainThen why do you feel the needto bring it up again and againYou text me constantly,all the timeSomehow I have begun to feel responsiblefor your peace of mindIf I don’t reply will you be ok?I don’t knowbut that feels like a lot of pressure to put my wayIn ten years you want to reduce a quarter of global carbonbecause the world is getting hotFor the sake of the earth I hope you do,but you’re an intern at a think tankand a quarter of the world’s carbon is a lotIt started to stormso we hastily ran insideMy sinking feeling lingeredfor the rest of the driveBut still I went back to your placeto meet your roommateWe talked for a whileand I thought he was greatYou said you wanted to open a climbing gymfor passive incomeWhile I’ve never done it,I assume opening a gym would be a full time joband then someThe conversation shifted to cryptoand you pronounced Ethereum “eeth”I truly thought that I was going to vomit through my teethI know this sounds dramatic,but it felt like a switch flippedIn a few hours I went from admiring youto thinking you’re full of shitAm I reacting this way because it got realand I’m scared of commitment?Or were the things you said always ridiculousand if so how did I miss them?I spent a long week trying to figure outif my doubts would stickIn the end there was nothing I could do about it,I got the ick.