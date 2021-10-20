How and Where to Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Denver

The holiday is a loving remembrance of family members and friends who have passed but live closer in the ether for a day or two each year, at least in our minds. That’s why we leave offerings of food and flowers for them to enjoy, and paint our faces to look like skulls. But this is not Latino Halloween-o, and there are rules for celebrating. Have fun and own your sorrow while honoring your ancestors. Paint your face. Create an ofrenda to someone you loved and lost. Carry a candle to march in the dark with your neighbors, and share pan de muerto.
Here's how to celebrate Día de los Muertos in and around Denver this year:
Día de los Muertos
Alebrijes Iluminados: Through November 5
Noches Iluminadas: through Friday, November 5, 4 to 7 p.m. daily
Final celebration: Saturday, November 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
The main celebration at the Denver Botanic Gardens is on November 6, a full day of ofrenda-making and other crafts, vendors, dancers and a nicho display. It’s also an opportunity to see the monumental fifteen-foot-tall papier-mâché alebrije, Xolotl, a colorful mythological beast from Aztec folklore created by artist Óscar Becerra. Xolotl is accompanied by three giant alebrije friends, all illuminated from inside, that will be on display at dusk during the first week of November. Included with timed-admission tickets.
Colorado Festival Day of the Dead 2021
November 2, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Village Exchange Center, 1609 Havana Street, Aurora
Admission: $10 to $20 at Eventbrite
The Latino Cultural Arts Center joins Latin Fashion Week Colorado founder Norberto Mojardin to present four nights of Day of the Dead celebrations, a deep immersion into holiday traditions meant to welcome the dead back for a day, at least in spirit. Look for an altar exhibition, food trucks, vendors, and music and dance, as well as a Catrina/Catrin costume contest with a cash prize. And because you might not be ready for the underworld yourself, 9Health will be on the premises to provide COVID vaccines and flu shots.
Día de los Muertos/Art District on Santa Fe
Dia de los Muertos
Tuesday, November 2, 5 to 7 p.m.
El Pueblo History Museum, 301 North Union, Pueblo
History Colorado is celebrating Día de los Muertos with community altars at four sites where anyone can add items to remember their loved ones; History Colorado is also accepting submissions from home. And on November 2, El Pueblo History Museum will host a free community celebration at that museum. Find out more here.
Día de los Muertos Community Ofrenda and Celebration
Community Ofrenda: Tuesday, November 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Sculpture Garden
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs
In Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is the place to be for all things Día de los Muertos, beginning with the construction each year of a large community ofrenda. Drop by the Sculpture Garden to help any time between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 2 (with a celebration from 5 to 7 p.m.); it’s free to participate. The evening celebration is also free, a bargain for the level of entertainment you’ll experience, from Grupo Folklórico Sabor Latino of Denver, Colorado College’s Mariachi Tigre and Ballet Folklórico de la Raza. Altars by local school groups and community organizations will be on view, and hands-on art activities will include everything from sugar skull painting to creating delicate papel picado cut-paper flags.
Breckenridge Ofrendas Community Celebration
Community Ofrendas: Through November 2, around town
Calaveras en Mi Ciudad: Through November 7
Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge
Breckenridge isn’t quite ski-ready, but the resort town is more than primed to celebrate el Día de los Muertos with anyone looking for a weekend immersion in the sacred Mexican ancestral remembrance holiday. Breck businesses are now hosting a self-guided walkabout around town to view community ofrenda displays honoring the dead (those stay up through November 2), and there's also a show at the Old Masonic Hall.
Día de los Muertos Show
Through November 4
Arvada Library, 7525 West 57th Avenue, Arvada
The wandering art gallery of the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council lands at the Arvada Library, among other spots, with a Día de Los Muertos show of works by a group of CHAC artists young and old up through November 4.
Longmont Business Altar Tour
Through November 5
Downtown Longmont
Community altars and Gigantes (oversized papier-mâché body masks) displayed by downtown Longmont businesses for Día de los Muertos remain on view through First Friday in November, when you can expand your Longmont artwalk to include the seasonal exhibits. Find a list of participating locations online for the self-guided tour.
Día de los Muertos First Friday
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, November 5, noon to 9 p.m. (special events, 5 to 9 p.m.)
Día de los Muertos Denver-style wouldn’t be complete without a stop in the Art District on Santa Fe, where the Museo de las Americas invites folks inside for a hot-chocolate warm-up with a bite of pan de muerto. Once fortified, you can admire artful altars, paint a sugar skull, enjoy dance and music performances or enter a Catrina costume contest (with separate events for adults and children). Museum admission is free on every First Friday, so this is also the perfect opportunity to catch up with the Museo’s new exhibition, Smoking Mirrors.
First Friday Festival de Día de los Muertos
Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
Friday, November 5, 4 to 7 p.m.
Take a drive up I-70 to Silverthorne on the first Friday of November for Día de los Muertos festivities hosted by Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the Denver cultural group Tonos Latinos, including craft activities, live traditional dance and song, piñata bashing and a procession. Tonos Latinos also provided a community altar and a modern Día de los Muertos installation of work by eleven Latinx artists. The show runs through November 12; learn more here.
Muertos en Westwood
Friday, November 5, 5 to 9 p.m.
Hecho en Westwood Collective, 3738 Morrison Road
Muertos en Westwood is divided into two events: one that coincide with the final Domingos en Westwood Farmers’ Market of the season, and the other with the district’s First Friday festivities. On First Friday in November, you can peruse the wares of vendors, take a Pan de Muerto or flower-crown workshop, and walk in a traditional Día de los Muertos procession. More activities are still being planned; check here for developing information. Find out more here.
Art District on Santa Fe Photo Memorial Projections
Friday, November 5, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Grace Gallery, 877 Santa Fe Drive
The Art District on Santa Fe is playing it safe by limiting its usual souped-up Día de los Muertos (and Denver Arts Week) November First Friday Art Walk to activities to be enjoyed outdoors or at home. Su Teatro, which normally would share community altars with the public inside, fave for at-home creative shrine-building, and a new tradition inaugurated in 2020 — wall projections of photos of loved ones who have passed submitted by community members — will reappear as projections on the Grace gallery on Santa Fe Drive.
Day of the Dead Community Celebration and Bob Luna Tribute
Exhibition: Through November 7
Celebration: Friday, November 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
The well-entrenched co-op’s nearly forty-year relationship with the Day of the Dead really caught fire when Pirate moved to Navajo Street, in the heart of the Northside and just blocks from the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Pirate’s annual Día de los Muertos exhibition and celebration, never just an event for artists, survived its move to Lakewood a few years ago, still drawing in people from the neighborhood to participate. This year’s event will be a big comeback, in lockstep with the rest of the 40 West Art District, where First Friday will be all about honoring the dead with ofrendas, Day of the Dead-themed art, Aztec dancers, separate piñata parties for kids and adults and the icing: a solemn and beautiful candlelight procession. For the coda, Pirate is planning a memorial for one of its own, dynamic artist Bob Luna, who passed away in July.
Día de los Muertos Art Crawl of Memories
Friday, November 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
40 West Arts District, 1560 Teller Street
The rest of 40 West — and CHAC — are joining in with Pirate’s celebrated Day of the Dead observance on First Friday for a not-to-miss Art Crawl of Memories through the district along West Colfax. Ofrendas will abound, with a focus on work by local Latinx artists and creative elementary school students, and a community procession will inch its way past fire dancers, from the Teller Street Hub to the co-op community at Pasternack’s Art Hub.
Fifth Annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration
Saturday, November 6, noon to 5 p.m.
McAllister Park, 750 West 96th Avenue, Thornton
Here’s a big run-free-in-the-park, outside-inside Day of the Dead event for families, with all the right stuff: dancing, singing, food vendors, calavera-style face painting, an art market and a La Catrina costume contest.
Día de los Muertos Exhibition
Through November 7
Longmont Museum & Cultural Center, 400 Quail Road, Longmont
The Longmont Museum traditionally goes all out for Día de los Muertos, and earlier this month joined Firehouse Art Center and the City of Longmont for an amped-up celebration. Its annual Día de los Muertos art exhibition continues through November 7 with a display of community-made ofrendas and artwork by Longmont artist Mario Olvera, a muralist, painter, youth mentor and Aztec dancer.
Mexican Film Festival Double Feature
Saturday, November 13, 6 to 10 p.m.
Active Adult Center, 11181 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton
Thornton Arts and Culture slips in one last Día de los Muertos event on November 13: a pair of Día-themed films. The first, Book of Life, is an animated movie about Day of the Dead and other cultural traditions of Mexico and Latin America (for ages seven and up), and the second, Macario, is a 1960 supernatural tale from Mexico set on Day of the Dead eve. It received an Academy Award nomination — the first Mexican film to do so (for ages thirteen and up). Free, but register in advance.