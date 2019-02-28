Denver Diorama Comes Up From Underground at History Colorado

When the shiny, $110 million History Colorado Center opened at 1200 Broadway in April 2012, the David Tryba-designed building garnered great reviews. The contents of the museum, not so much.

Where were all the displays that had filled the old Colorado History Museum just two blocks away? Where was the timeline? And above all, where was the Denver Diorama?

History Colorado, the revamped brand for what had started as the Colorado Historical Society back in 1879, has been making some history of its own in the past few years, with a management overhaul, new exhibits that focus more on local culture and heritage and, yes, the installation of the Denver Diorama in the basement.