 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Tilda Swinton is among the guides for Women Make Film.
Tilda Swinton is among the guides for Women Make Film.
YouTube

Denver Film Festival 2019 Must-See Pick for November 4: Women Make Film

Michael Roberts | November 4, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Matt Campbell, who was named interim artistic director of the Denver Film Festival after the death of his predecessor, Brit Withey, earlier this year, is our guide to the cinematic event's 42nd edition, which continues through November 10. Campbell has chosen a must-see film for each day of the fest. Keep reading to get his take on the November 4 selection: Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema, Part 1.

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema, Part 1
Directed by Mark Cousins

Monday, November 4, 6 p.m., UA Pavilions

Watch out, Ken Burns. Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema, the latest opus from director Mark Cousins, is a documentary about women filmmakers with a running time of fourteen hours. Don't worry about consuming it in one sitting, though. The UA Pavilions is spotlighting one of its five parts each night this week at the same time, and a pass for all the screenings is available. "I think Mark made it specifically so you can pop in and out of it and not feel like you have to see it from the beginning or watch the entirety of it if you don't have time," Matt Campbell says. "But I think it's more rewarding if you do."

Related Stories

He sums up the appeal of the documentary like so: "It's kind of like going to a university for a film studies class about women filmmakers, and your professor is Tilda Swinton."

Here's the trailer for Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema.

When it comes to Women Make Film, Swinton isn't the equivalent of actor Peter Coyote, documentarian Burns's favorite narrator. She's one of many female filmmakers and stars who guide viewers through Cousins's survey, which follows his sprawling 2011 offering, The Story of Film: An Odyssey.

The new work "is broken up into forty chapters, and each chapter investigates one aspect of what makes a great film," Campbell explains. "Chapter one, for instance, is about opening sequences, and there are all of these great clips. But they're all clips from female-directed films."

As a bonus, Cousins doesn't stop at brand names. "You'll see a fair amount of clips from directors like Kathryn Bigelow and Agnès Varda," the French new-wave groundbreaker at the center of another festival doc, Varda by Agnès. "But a lot of the films are more obscure and have an international slant. I would expect that most people won't be familiar with a lot of these films, which makes the clips more interesting — because it will make you want to go out and see them."

Both Women Make Film and Varda by Agnès are part of a festival sidebar about the art of the movies that will include panel discussions intended to further expand a viewer's knowledge about the medium. "We're partnering with D-phi [the Denver Project for Humanistic Inquiry, a Metropolitan State University of Denver project] for a couple of conversations. They're a philosophy and humanities group where professors from Metro and UCD identify films and have discussions and really dive into them. So it's a way for people who love cinema to engage on another level."

Click to get tickets for this film and to learn more about the 42nd annual Denver Film Festival.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >