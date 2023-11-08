 Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 8: A Brighter Tomorrow | Westword
Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 8: A Brighter Tomorrow

At a certain point, this farce becomes a musical.
November 8, 2023
An image from A Brighter Tomorrow.
An image from A Brighter Tomorrow. Courtesy of the Denver Film Festival
Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the event — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 8: A Brighter Tomorrow.

A Brighter Tomorrow
Directed by Nanni Moretti
7 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, AMC House 3
4:30 p.m. Thursday, November 9, AMC House 3

A highlight of the Denver Film Festival's annual showcase for Italian film, A Brighter Tomorrow is, in the view of artistic director Matt Campbell, "a light farce of a film" that's sure to strike a chord with movie lovers.

Director/star Nanni Moretti, a previous recipient of DFF's Maria and Tommaso Maglione Italian Filmmaker Award, "basically plays a more or less fictionalized version of himself," Campbell explains. "He's a director who's kind of fading from the limelight. He's trying to get a movie off the ground, but things aren't going his way — and his wife is producing a film by a younger director who he's getting jealous of."

The humor is heightened by an unexpected twist. "At a certain point, this comedy turns into a musical," Campbell notes. "Nanni Moretti has this 'aha' moment of clarity and beauty, and then, all of a sudden, everyone on set starts playing into his aha moment — and it just goes from there. It's a lot of fun."
Find tickets for the 46th Denver Film Festival here.
