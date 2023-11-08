Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 8: A Brighter Tomorrow

A Brighter TomorrowA highlight of the Denver Film Festival's annual showcase for Italian film,is, in the view of artistic director Matt Campbell, "a light farce of a film" that's sure to strike a chord with movie lovers.Director/star Nanni Moretti, a previous recipient of DFF's Maria and Tommaso Maglione Italian Filmmaker Award, "basically plays a more or less fictionalized version of himself," Campbell explains. "He's a director who's kind of fading from the limelight. He's trying to get a movie off the ground, but things aren't going his way — and his wife is producing a film by a younger director who he's getting jealous of."The humor is heightened by an unexpected twist. "At a certain point, this comedy turns into a musical," Campbell notes. "Nanni Moretti has this 'aha' moment of clarity and beauty, and then, all of a sudden, everyone on set starts playing into his aha moment — and it just goes from there. It's a lot of fun."