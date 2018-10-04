Denver Film Festival Announces Opening- and Closing-Night Films and More

The Denver Film Festival is back for its 41st edition, running October 31 through November 10 and showcasing more than 250 movies.

While most of the titles will be announced next week, the Denver Film Society, which runs the festival, rolled out the red-carpet screenings this morning.

The opening-night film, which will play at 8 p.m. October 31 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, will be director Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite, an eighteenth-century period piece starring Emma Stone.