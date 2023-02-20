Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond!) This Week

Happy Presidents' Day! If you have the day off, this is the perfect time to chill in Cripple Creek, where the ice festival has returned after a two-year hiatus. Or you can head to the Colorado Convention Center for some hot action at the Fencing Junior Olympics.
If you're stuck working, you can at least start making plans to take advantage of all the fun ahead. Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver over the next few days, and watch for updates.
Fencing Junior Olympics
Through Monday, February 20
Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
The Junior Olympics fencing teams are in town for their championship series. It's free to watch the action, which concludes with the finals today. Get the details here.
Cripple Creek Ice Festival
Monday, February 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cripple Creek
The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is back after a two-year hiatus, with head-to-head carving challenges and ice sculptures lining the street. There are also games, vendors and other activities. The festival returns next weekend; admission is always free.
Mardi Gras in Olde Town Arvada
Tuesday, February 21, 5 p.m.
Carly's Boutique, 7401 Grandview Avenue, Olde Town Arvada, Arvada
Looking for a Mardi Gras celebration that isn't geared to barflies or club kids? Olde Town Arvada's celebration is family-friendly and free, so throw on some beads and show up around 5 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. That’s when the brass band Guerrilla Fanfare will tip off a march through Olde Town with pop-up performances along the way. But that’s not all: Eateries in the business district will be offering Mardi Gras specials and New Orleans eats all evening, including gumbo, muffuletta sandwiches, po’boys, a crawfish boil and beignets, depending on where you land. Find a list of participating businesses here.
Fbomb Ten-Year Anniversary and Fat Tuesday Reading
Tuesday, February 21, 7:30 p.m.
Jungle Room, Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
The Fbomb Reading Series, Denver’s only monthly flash-fiction event, was conceived by flash-fiction diva Nancy Stohlman in 2013 for writers working in the short-short story mode of 1,000 words or less. Ten years later, Fbomb will again be at the Mercury Cafe for a free anniversary show that happens to fall on Fat Tuesday. An open mic comes first, readings by poets Jomil Ebro, Krystal Summers and featured guest Kona Morris will follow, and there will also be a pre-release launch for Stohlman’s book After the Rapture from Mason Jar Press. Learn more here.
Emerging BIPOC Playwrights Project Launch Party
Tuesday, February 21, 6 p.m
Raíces Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue
Jon Marcantoni of Flamboyán Theater is ready to announce the first class of his project, Emerging BIPOC Playwrights Project, a new residency for emerging dramatists who will receive mentorship and instruction in all aspects of play development; at least one of the plays will receive a full production and a three-week run at the end of the program. Who made the cut? Join Marcantoni at Raíces Brewing Company to find out. Learn more about the launch party and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Fringe Meetup and Screening
Wednesday, February 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
The Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
Performers interested in a shot at being included in the 2023 Denver Fringe Festival — and folks who are just plain interested — are invited to a happy hour meetup at the Savoy Denver for conversation and information-sharing. After the talking, stick around for the DFF’s act of support for Ukraine’s fringe community: a screening of Love at Times, a pair of English-language one-act plays that were produced in Ukraine amid wartime strife. A Q&A will follow live from Kyiv, via Zoom, with the writers, director and crew. Find details here.
2023 Casa Bonita Art Show
Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, 5 to 10 p.m.
Next Gallery, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Every year, Next Gallery celebrates Casa Bonita, the beloved pink eatertainment palace that towers over the 40 West Arts District. The kitschy indoor circus known for its sopaipillas, cliff divers, puppet shows, grimy grottos and other tawdry entertainments closed in 2020 and was eventually bought by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who plan to reopen in May. In the meantime, you can see the largest-ever Casa Bonita exhibition, with more than seventy works by local and national artists. It runs weekends through March 5; get details here.
and ongoing:
Ruby Hill Rail Yard
Daily 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. (lights on until 9 p.m.)
Ruby Hill Park, South Platte Drive at West Florida Avenue
Denver Parks & Recreation and Winter Park Resort have again teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at the urban terrain park at Ruby Hill, complete with rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels. Admission is always free, but on Thursdays (4 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), equipment is free, too. Find out more here.
"Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown"
Online 24/7
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Denver's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships has released the #IAmDenver documentary “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown,” produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling. The documentary premiered to a sold-out audience at the Denver Film Festival in November, and plans are in the works for community screenings and talkback events. In the meantime, watch it online.
Dr. King Jr. and the Radical Roots at the Heart of Justice
Online 24/7
Motus Theater is sharing the Martin Luther King Jr. performance from January 16, which featured nationally acclaimed and regionally loved singers The ReMINDers; Dr. Reiland Rabaka, director of the CU Boulder Center for African and African American Studies; and Motus monologist Colette Payne, director at the Women’s Justice Institute. You can watch the full event here for free in February here
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? Send information to [email protected]