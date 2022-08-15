A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

We've hit the middle of August, and there's no sign of summer stopping. The calendar continues to heat up, filling with art festivals, music festivals, food festivals and more.
Keep reading for twelve of the best free festivals in and around Denver, and watch for updates:
Trail Mix: Slow Beethoven
Tuesday, August 16, through Thursday, August 18, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Illinois Creek Trail, Breckenridge
If you haven't made it to the Tank out in Rangely, you're in luck: The Tank is coming to you, or close enough. The Tank's Slow Beethoven installation will be at the Breckenridge International Festival of the Arts, where the recorded presentation — made in June 2021 and featuring Lara St. John, Miranda Cuckson, Milan Milisavljevic and Jeffrey Zeigler — allows you to experience the marvels of the Tank in an alpine setting. Slow Beethoven consists of two adagio movements from Beethoven’s late string quartets, slowed down so that each of the lush chords rings out and fades in the TANK’s profound reverb. Admission is free; find out more about this event and the entire festival here.
SCFD Free Night at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science
Wednesday, August 17, 5 to 9 p.m.
2001 Colorado Boulevard
Thanks to the SCFD, admission is free Wednesday night at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. You'll be able to see all the usual displays as well as ongoing exhibits Egypt: The Time of the Pharaohs and Mazes & Brain Games, and even see a show in the Planetarium. We Don’t Waste and Denver Urban Gardens will also present food- and gardening-themed activities. Register here.
Parade of Homes
Thursday, August 18, through Sunday, August 21, noon to 5 p.m.
Around Metro Denver
The longstanding Parade of Homes, a summer tradition hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, has returned, with 38 homes along the Front Range included on the tour, as well as the entire community of Painted Prairie in Aurora. There are free in-person tours of homes from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, as well as online tour options. The parade continues through August 28; get the details here.
Art Inspired by the Land Performance Night
Thursday, August 18, 4 to 6:45 p.m.
Boulder Public Library Canyon Theater, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Boulder's Open Space and Mountain Parks is hosting Art Inspired by the Land, an exhibition with artwork from more than 100 community artists of all ages and abilities, in the library's gallery. Now musicians, songwriters, poets and filmmakers will offer performances to augment the art. Admission is free; find out more here.
Ginga Brazilian Blast
Thursday, August 18, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Levitt's free summer concert series continues with the Ginga Brazilian Blast. The powerhouse, Boulder-based Ginga is a great Brazilian band, with a repertoire ranging from a sultry bossa nova to a full-blown Carnaval-style samba dance party. Fortunately, this evening includes a samba class by Escola de Samba Denver and the Bella Diva Dancers. Admission is free; find out more here.
Queer Art Market / Neon Dreams Art Bar
Friday, August 19, 5 to 9 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Art markets grew big for a while, but now they’ve gotten small again, diversifying to meet the needs of all communities. Exhibit A: The Queer Art Market, where makers and artists from every stripe in the rainbow and their allies set up booths loaded with handmade merch. And just like those huge markets that mix adult beverages into their please-everyone structures, the Queer Art Market comes equipped with Neon Dreams, ready to pour you a festive cocktail. Admission is free; RSVP and find details at Eventbrite.
Collective Misnomer Film Series: This Is My Body
Friday, August 19, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. screening
RiNo ArtPark lawn, 1930 35th Street
Adán De La Garza, who programs Collective Misnomer, a free experimental film series, will host activist, multimedia artist and curator Quinn Dukes, a star in the performance-art world, at one of the last outdoor screenings scheduled for 2022. Dukes organized This Is My Body, an international selection of performative films that actively own and address body autonomy issues, for this show, which begins at 9 p.m. sharp at the RiNo ArtPark. Learn more here.
Shakespeare in the Wild, A Midsummer Night's Dream
Friday, August 19, Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, 7:30 p.m.
Open Space by Goodson Recreation Center, 6315 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Actor Leigh Miller, a familiar face from Denver Center for the Performing Arts stages and others around town, is also the founder and artistic director of Shakespeare in the Wild, a local company that performs the Bard’s works in the great outdoors for free. In open space near the Goodson Recreation Center, the troupe will unfold a fine version of A Midsummer Night's Dream; fellow DCPA familiar Sam Gregory directs. The show repeats the following weekend and admission is free; get details here.
Meet the Art on the Green Artists
Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 East Orchard Avenue
In anticipation of its big arts weekend September 17-18, several of the Art on the Green artists will be on hand to display their process and answer questions about their work. Dan Oakleaf and Sascha Ripps will be doing oil painting; Elizabeth Rouland will offer a monotype demonstration in Akua ink using a small, portable Blick etching press, and you'll have the chance to make marks on a monotype plate and create a one-of-a-kind, hand-pulled print of your own. Find out more here.
Rapidgrass Bluegrass Festival
Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. to midnight
Idaho Springs
Head to Idaho Springs to enjoy a free town party with bluegrass bands ranging from the Burney Sisters to Mark & Maggie, Buffalo Commons, the Credibility Gap, Gypsy Cattle Drive, the Wrecklunds, Jake Leg, Heavy Diamond Ring and headliners Rapidgrass, with special guest Sister Sarah. This event is a benefit for the elementary school and recreation center, and there will be plenty of vendors and cold beer available. Admission is free; find out more here.
Horrid Spirits, Gram Reaper Alternative Market Series
Saturday, August 20, 4 to 9 p.m.
Grandma's House, 1710 South Broadway
If you’re the type who prepares for weeks, Halloween will be here in a flash. All the more reason to attend the Gram Reaper Alternative Market, the big, bad wolf of artisan shows, at Grandma’s House. Peruse the goods from up to fifteen vendors for art, vintage and witchy stuff, chow down at the Vegan Cajun food truck, have a brew — it all makes for a bewitching afternoon. Admission is free; learn more at Eventbrite.
West Denver Rising Viaduct Night Market
Saturday, August 20, 4 to 10 p.m.
South end of Empower Field, parking lot B, under the Colfax Viaduct
The diverse ethnic communities of West Denver come together as one for the West Denver Rising Viaduct Night Market. Part vendor market and food court, part block party, the event created in unity by various Denver agencies has an international flavor, beginning with the eats that define West Denver, including Mexican, Vietnamese, Somalian and Haitian. Vendors selling art, crafts, gifts and jewelry will extend the global flavor, as will the live music, and Raíces Brewing Company is bringing the beer. Entry is free, but organizers are asking for school-supply donations for kids heading back to school. Find info here.
Do you know of a free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]