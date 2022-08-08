Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Another hot week full of cool events. You can travel back in time to Lincoln Hills, explore the mysteries of mushrooms, or just sit back and enjoy a movie under the stars.
Keep reading for twelve of the best free events in Denver this week:
TEDxMileHigh: Reconnect
Monday, August 8, 6 to 9 p.m., online
If you missed the in-person summer edition of TEDxMileHigh on August 6, catch it now during the virtual premiere. It's free to watch, but donations are encouraged; save your spot here.
Jamie Ford: The Many Daughters of Afong Moy
Monday, August 8, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Jamie Ford, author of Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet, is back with The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, an exploration of the love that binds one family across the generations. He'll be talking about the book and signing it at Tattered Cover. Admission is free; find out more here.
Indigenous Film: Teachings of the Tree People
Wednesday, August 10, 7 p.m., via Zoom
The Skokomish, a Salish tribe of the Northwest coast, fished and traded along Puget Sound long before people of European heritage started showing up there. By the 21st century, the Skokomish might have lost some of their old traditions, but thanks to Gerald Bruce Miller, a skilled elder who worked to preserve Skokomish oral history, arts and spiritual beliefs until he passed in 2005, some of them have survived. The film Teachings of the Tree People, a documentary tribute to Miller’s work by Katie Jennings, poignantly tells his story; you can see it for free online from noon August 8 through noon August 11, and participate in a virtual discussion with co-producer Tracy Rector. There is no charge for the film and discussion; register in advance here.
Lincoln Hills Celebration and Community Hart Award
Thursday, August 11, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
History Colorado is hosting a preservation workshop to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Lincoln Hills, a Gilpin County enclave designed for Black Americans who were not allowed at many other vacation areas a century ago. The Community Hart Award ceremony will take place at the end of the workshop to recognize the research completed for the African American Travel and Recreation Resource Survey. Tickets are free; register here.
Silian Rail on Bone: A History of Business Cards
Thursday, August 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dikeou Collection, 1615 California Street, fifth floor
At this summer talk and mixer, Brandon Johnson of Almighty & Insane Books will take inspiration from Devon Dikeou’s Mid-Career Smear installation We'd Like to Get to Know You to discuss the history of business cards, from their design to their importance as primary sources that reflect historical structures of power, economics and culture. Bring your own cards, whether printed or handmade, to exchange, and enter into a raffle to win a prize. Find out more here.
1A Remaking America
Thursday, August 11, 6:30 p.m. (doors at 5:30)
Boulder Theatre, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
KUNC is hosting 1A Remaking America, a series looking at how our democracy — and our government — is working for us. As our world heats up, wildfires in the west are increasing in size and intensity. How prepared is Colorado to prevent and recover from the next big fire? 1A host Jenn White will host this live conversation. Admission is free; get tickets here.
Colorado Brazil Fest 2022
Thursday, August 11, 6:30 p.m., through Sunday, August 14
Boulder County Courthouse, 1325 Pearl Street, Boulder
The 2022 Colorado Brazil Fest kicks off with a free community show outside the Boulder County Courthouse starring Bateria Alegria, Luciana Da Silva and Samba Colorado. Get the full details for the fest here.
Mutiny Poetry Night and Open Mic
Thursday, August 11, 7 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
At Mutiny, the chillest room in town, Meca'Ayo Cole and Mo Saturn manage an encouraging free open mic every second Thursday of the month. Participants can bring a personal poem or a favorite one to read; organizers will start a name list for hopefuls at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. open mic. Topping the evening are featured poets Prince Pisces and Eli Whittington. Learn more here.
Progressive BBQ
Saturday, August 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue
If you haven’t been to the Hub at 40 West, now two First Fridays into the Lakewood art scene, here’s another reason to check it out: The multi-gallery community that’s now happily at home in the large, renovated building that once held the Denver Drumstick is hosting a free, family-friendly Progressive BBQ, with different dishes — and art bites, too — at each space. Find more info here.
Their Party: August
Saturday, August 13, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut Street
Mind your pronouns at Their Party, a monthly event and safe space for the trans and nonbinary (and any other brand of non-gender-conforming) crowd. DJs Markie and Blaque Gurl will handle the decks, while Endi Patriarchy, Harry Pickle, Gucci and Minerva dish up all manner of drag performances for everyone; all party-goers have to do is dance, cheer, vogue at the photo station and smile. Admission is free for the first hour, and a $10 cover switches on after 10 p.m.; learn more here.
Colorado Mycological Society's Annual Mushroom Fair
Sunday, August 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Mushrooms are all the rage these days, whether for hunting, eating or getting high. Serve your mushroom fetish when the Colorado Mycological Society's Annual Mushroom Fair pops up for a day in Mitchell Hall at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Hundreds of fungi will be on view, while CMS members educate guests on the basics of ’shroom identification, ecology, cultivation and toxicology. Even kids can get in the act, making mushroom crafts in the kids' corner. The fair is free with regular paid entry to the gardens, free to $15. Details here.
