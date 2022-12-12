Twenty Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Even without snow, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with lighting displays and seasonal shows. But the action is not all holiday happenings; there are other events both serious and silly, including the start of what promises to be a blizzard of Denver election activities in the new year.
If you need to do some shopping, see our list of holiday markets here. Now keep reading for twelve of the best free events in Denver this week, as well as ongoing action:
¡Qué Viva La Raza!
Tuesday, December 13, 6 p.m.
MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
While it's not possible to tell the entire 150-year history of Mexicano, Chicanx and Latinx communities in Denver, ¡Qué Viva La Raza!, a half-hour documentary from Denver’s Office of Storytelling, does give a beautiful short presentation with a point: the importance of preserving community landmarks, beginning with La Raza Park. MCA presents a free screening at the Holiday Theater, followed by a conversation on the preservation process, led by Denver City Councilwoman Amanda P. Sandoval. To attend, RSVP here.
Denver Mayoral Candidate Leslie Herod in Conversation With R. Alan Brooks
6 p.m. Tuesday, December 13
Mutiny Information Cafe
2 South Broadway
Join local author/artist/professor R. Alan Brooks as he sits down with Representative Leslie Herod, the first queer and black member of the Colorado Legislature, to talk about her mayoral campaign. "Let's ask her what we really feel," says Brooks in the Facebook invite to the event, "and see if we can actually get the kind of Mayor we want." Show up not only to meet Herod, but also to ask your own questions. Hear the answers to the issues that matter to you, especially on issues Herod is on record as wanting to address: housing solutions, public safety, people-oriented public transit and homeless and mental health solutions. It's not just about community coming together; it's about the people being heard. Find out more here.
RedLine Artist Talk: Beau Carey & Ian Fisher
Wednesday, December 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Hear from RedLine artist resident alumni and Albuquerque resident Beau Carey and Denver's Ian Fisher about the process, inspiration and more behind the current RedLine exhibition Carey Fisher. Register here.
The 14th Street Curling Club
Thursday, December 15, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Denver Performing Arts Complex
Get in the holiday spirit with festive performances at the 14th Street Curling Club, a pop-up lounge at the entrance to the Denver Performing Arts Complex. On the Rocks! will deliver Sinatra smooth at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and again Sunday afternoon; the Denver Dolls, a sassy, all-female trio of professional performers inspired by WWII-era shows, will be live at 11 a.m. Sunday. In between, there's curling, of course, as well as other games. Find out more here.
Behind the Scenes: The 5 Elements of Hip-Hop
Thursday, December 15, 6 p.m.
Buell Media Center, 2101 Arapahoe Street
104.7 The Drop presents a free learning and immersive experience with hands-on sessions that teach the major pillars of hip-hop culture. Poets, visual artists and urban philosophers can hone their talents with guidance from experts in the industry in a variety of curated classes led by on-air hosts Amerykah Jones, Sugabear, Ya Girl Cedes, Unique and Maleman. Get all the details and RSVP here.
"Walking and Tracing as Creative Portals: Activating Archives for Belonging and Equity"
Thursday, December 15, 7 p.m.
Mi Chantli Art and Movement Sanctuary, 1750 30th Street, Boulder
Art addressing politics, social justice, activism and change adds a visceral punch to the rise of public protest by staging concerns in galleries, museums and performance venues. The lecture "Walking and Tracing as Creative Portals" zeroes in on Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging, the ongoing multi-year project of choreographer and CU Boulder Assistant Professor of Dance Helanius J. Wilkins, in response in continuing inequality and racism suffered by BIPOC communities. Wilkins and Old Dominion University scholar Kate Mattingly will discuss the power of building bridges through conversations and dance, and take questions from the audience. Admission is free; register here.
Bazaar Navideño, Convivio Café
Friday, December 16, 4 to 7 p.m.
Convivio Café, 4935 West 38th Avenue
The owners of the newly opened, community-conscious, Guatemalan-inspired Convivio Café took no time in lining up special events for the holiday season, including this weekend’s Bazaar Navideño, which couldn’t have been easy to organize in a flash. But the result of their efforts is sure to be inviting, with small businesses, some from the neighborhood, slinging original art, jewelry, clothing, jams, leather goods, planters and more in a friendly atmosphere. The cafe will have some holiday treats for sale as well, including farm-roasted coffee and fruity ponche to sip, and special antojitos to snack on. Learn more here.
Westwood de Noche: Holiday Edition
Friday, December 16, 5 to 9 p.m.
Mujer Mercado: Holiday Edition
Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RISE Westwood Campus, 3738 to 3800 Morrison Road
Community comes first on Morrison Road’s RISE Westwood campus, where two holiday markets will piggyback over the weekend. On Friday evening, Westwood de Noche will pair youth activities, music and shopping, Westwood style, at a night market with neighborhood small businesses and Latinx/BIPOC vendors selling food and handmades. Saturday’s Mujer Mercado showcases women-owned artisan studios, entrepreneurs and micro-businesses during the day, with food and entertainment dropped into the mix. Find out more about Westwood here.
Jingle on the Avenue
Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Washington Avenue, downtown Golden
Bring the kids to downtown Golden for Jingle on the Avenue, an adventure on the street, where you’ll never know who you might run into next — a reindeer, the Grinch, a big teddy bear or even Santa. It’s a photo op go-to, where you can also veer off the path to do a little shopping, or send the littles off on a Newfoundland dog cart ride. Golden’s got you covered when children become antsy in anticipation of sugar plum fairies and holiday gifts. Learn more here.
Rainbow Solstice Market
Saturday, December 17, 11 to 6 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Offbeat Market hooks up with open-minded roller-skating concern Rainbow Dome for the Rainbow Solstice Market, a last-minute holiday shopper’s windfall with creative queer- and woman-owned vendors, food trucks, tattoos, tarot readings and the whimsical, hand-painted Rainbow Dome photo booth. A portion of all sales will benefit the Tigray Development Association, a British nonprofit providing aid to people affected by conflict and famine in Tigray, Ethiopia.
Globeville Block Party
Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, noon to 6 p.m.
Birdseed Collective, 4496 Grant Street; Fort Greene Bar, 321 East 45th Avenue; Globeville Party Tent, 45th Avenue
Two Globeville entities — the Birdseed Collective and Fort Greene Bar — will show off another neighborhood where people stick together by throwing a free, collaborative Globeville Block Party for people of all ages. Over two days, there will be live music and DJ spins in the tent, performances by the Aztec Dancers, art and craft workshops, DJ and B-boy workshops, yoga events, an artisan market and food trucks; Saturday will segue into a grown-up party with Destiny Shynelle at Fort Greene, while Sunday closes early with a performance by the cumbia band Ritmo Cascabel. Don’t forget your canned food and coat donations for a community drive; find a full event schedule here.
Holiday Tours of the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion
Sunday, December 18, noon to 3 p.m.
400 East Eighth Avenue
Governor Jared Polis's staff and volunteers have decked out the Governor's Residence for the holidays. “The 2022 theme is a shiny and bright holiday, to represent the optimism we feel for Colorado’s future," says Polis. For the first time since 2019, the holiday display at 400 East Eighth Avenue is open to the public, with tours from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 18; register here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Downtown Denver Rink is one of the best winter attractions in the city, a space right off the mall to engage in fun and games and celebrate the city. Admission to the rink is always free; bring your own skates to add to the savings, or rent skates on-site ($11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under). After opening today, the rink will be open daily Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (6 p.m. on Thanksgiving), Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours will change in January; the rink is slated to stay open through February 14. Get all the details here.
Light the Lights
Through January 23, 5 to 10:45 p.m.
Denver City and County Building
City Hall is now lit every night through the Stock Show, with special eight-minute shows at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. Find out more here.
Mile High Tree
Through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m.
Civic Center Park
The Mile High Tree has moved to Civic Center Park, right by the Denver Christkindlmarket. America's tallest digital tree puts on a dazzling show every fifteen minutes, with songs timed to the tree's light display. Admission is free from 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Find out more here.
Denver Christkindlmarket
Through December 23
Greek Amphitheater, Civic Center Park
The German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter has opened the Christkindlmarket for the 33rd year; it's back at Civic Center Park with booths selling holiday wares and snack items. And yes, there's a beer garden. Through December 23, hours will be Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (festival hall open until 10 p.m.) and Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a,m. to 7 p.m. On November 30, the focus is on a Canine Christmas! Admission is free; find out more here.
Merry & Bright Lights Show
Through December 27, 5 to 10 p.m.
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Denver's Union Station is all lit up for the season, with the Merry & Bright Lights Show featuring over 7,000 bulbs and music continuing through December 27. Santa will visit on Sunday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; find out more here.
Cherry Creek Holiday Market
Daily through December 24
Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues
The third time’s the charm for Cherry Creek North’s outdoor holiday market, celebrating its third year of bringing eighty rotating vendors to sell their wares at Fillmore Plaza. While the market has limited hours on Thanksgiving, latecomers can still catch CCN’s romantic Winter Wanderland lighting display and LAPS, a Journey Through Time, a series of six interactive musical hourglass sculptures that viewers can set in motion. And enjoy Saturday Night Lights, which brings lighted trees and choreographed music into play, while street performers create a circus atmosphere at dusk. The market continues through December 24; learn more here.
Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences
Daily through January 31
Pearl Street Mall, Boulder
Boulder has a new holiday attraction: Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences, a self-guided tour along the Pearl Street Mall that has you encountering Boulder’s own mascot, Freezie the Snowman, as well as other characters along the way. It's free; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]