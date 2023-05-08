Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Are you digging May in Denver? The week ahead brings opportunities to not only plan your garden, but also to help clean up some of the city's favorite places. Along the way, you can find a job, learn about guitars and buy a gift for Mom.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week, and watch for updates:
Juliet Wittman: Again and Again
Monday, May 8, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Longtime Westword writer Juliet Wittman has been a theater critic and investigative reporter exploring all manner of issues. But her most challenging journey might have been to "cancerland, a world no one wants to visit." That's the setting for her new novel, Again and Again, told by Paula, a nurse, and Chloe, a 23-year-old with a terminal diagnosis who is determined to defeat her own death and save four-year-old Colin, whose insurance company is refusing the treatment that can save his life. The two women and a handful of other patients embark on a quest that veers between comedy and tragedy, all in the shadow of death. The author will be reading from the book and signing copies; find out more here.
Pride Job Fair
Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
McNichols Building, Civic Center Park
Meet with a multitude of prospective employers looking for LGBTQ+ candidates and allies; you can also sign up for updates on exhibitors and notifications of the Center's Pride Job Fair Prep Series. Find out more here.
Indigenous Film Series: Mémère Métisse/My Métis Grandmother
Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m., online
Cecile St. Amant concealed her Métis heritage her entire life, until her granddaughter, filmmaker Janelle Wookey, led her to a new way of thinking, letting viewers share the journey through her camera’s eye as she coaxed Cecile not only to accept, but to take pride in her Métis heritage. After the screening of Mémère Métisse/My Métis Grandmother, there will be a live discussion led by led by Mervyn Tano, president of the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management, which is hosting the program with the Denver American Indian Commission and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Register here.
Spring Plant Sale
Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (members only from 8 to 9 a.m.)
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
How does your garden grow? Like crazy, after you visit the Spring Plant Sale at the Denver Botanic Gardens, an annual ritual for thousands of serious gardeners looking for showy, rare and unusual annuals and perennials suitable for every kind of garden. Line up as early as possible for this weekend’s two-day plantstravaganza — it gets crowded, and favorite items like the gorgeous hanging baskets go fast — and build the plot or patio showplace of your dreams. Gardens entry is free during the sale, but timed-entry reservations are required online.
Heirloom Tomato Farms Pop-Ups
The Sparrow, 475 Corona Street: Friday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farm 39 Mobile Pop Ups: RiNo Art District, 2532 Larimer Street: Friday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 470 Main Street, Longmont: Sunday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Heirloom Tomato Farms, a fixture on Chestnut Street in RiNo for more than ten years, has moved up to the mountains, but that isn’t stopping RiNo co-founder Tracy Weil from burning rubber in his spiffy tomato truck to pop-up sale locations around the region, with organic heirloom tomato plant starts in dozens of varieties. Weil’s first stop is on Larimer Street Friday in his old RiNo neighborhood. Meanwhile, his partner in crime, Carolyne Janssen, will be also selling plants out of her Sparrow Greenhouse in the Alamo Placita neighborhood throughout the weekend. Upcoming dates include the Southwest Plaza parking lot on May 20 and Highlands Ranch Town Center on May 21, as well as the Evergreen Farmers Market at El Rancho, May 30 and June 6. Find all the details here.
Colorado Custom
Friday, May 12, 6 to 8 p.m., through August 27
Green Room Gallery, Loveland Museum, 503 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland
The Loveland Museum is going guitar crazy this summer with two exhibits devoted to the versatile stringed instruments. The first, Colorado Custom, a showcase of tailored instruments built by Colorado luthiers, opens Friday in the admission-free Green Room Gallery; it’s a good introduction for local guitarists looking for a custom instrument. The second exhibit, Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the Guitar, a touring exhibition from the National Guitar Museum in New York, arrives June 24. Learn more about Colorado Custom here.
ASCENT: A Boulder Soundwalk Grand Opening/Launch
Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Scott Carpenter Park, Boulder
Experience ASCENT: A Boulder Soundwalk, an interactive sound installation composed by Divya Maus for the Ars Nova Singers and installed in Scott Carpenter Park. This active and immersive nature concert invites listeners to move with the music as they explore the sonic landscape on a self-guided soundwalk, discovering each vibrant musical piece in turn as they venture through the park. There are only fifty spots available at this casual event; wear good walking shoes and bring your smartphone and earbuds in order to download the app and then join in the aural exploration. Get the details here.
Spring Horseshoe Market
Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard
Take Mom (and her well-behaved dog) along for an early Mother’s Day outing at the Spring Horseshoe Saturday, when the time-honored makers’ market spreads out at Regis University, bursting with vendors and fashion trucks offering great handmade gifts, trinkets, home goods and vintage finds. Get a shopping-day selfie from Picture Me Camping and sip a Sangre Azul cocktail. Admission is free; RSVP at Eventbrite.
Civic Center Sparkles: Parks, Rivers, Trails and Trees Volunteer Day
Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Civic Center Park
Parks, Rivers, Trails and Trees is a citywide opportunity to get involved in activities that enhance Denver’s parks organized by Denver ParksTrust, and on Saturday the group will hold a cleanup session at Civic Center Park as well as a dozen other locations. The Civic Center Conservancy volunteer projects will involve planting flowers and other horticultural maintenance. If you want to join in, arrive at the Civic Center Conservancy tent located on the Promenade near the McNichols Building by 9:45 a.m. Sign up to volunteer here, then plan to enjoy a free community celebration at City Park from noon to 3 p.m. Find details on other opportunities here.
Celebrating Mothers: Madam CJ Walker, Saturday Afternoon Tea and Plant Exchange
Saturday, May 13, 2 to 4 p.m.
Stiles African American Heritage Center, 2607 Glenarm Place
Mothers, gardening, a card-making craft and afternoon tea will all be steeped in the ingredients of beauty products made by Madame CJ Walker, the entrepreneurial African American woman who became the first female self-made millionaire in America. You're invited to bring plants from your garden to share among other participants, as well as donate to the center for a new garden of native and medicinal plants. Also on the agenda: shared information about recipes and ingredients used by Walker in her products, and a craft table with materials for making Mother’s Day cards. Find details here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list throughout the week; send information to [email protected]