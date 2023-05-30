Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

While Memorial Day always marks the unofficial start of summer, most of the seasonal events and series won't get underway until later in June. But there are exceptions, including a free music lineup in the Galleria at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on Thursdays, the same night you can catch movies under the stars at Avanti.
This week will also see a very big First Friday (watch for the new Art Attack later this week), as well as Free Fishing Weekend hosted by the State of Colorado June 3-4 (no licenses required; get details here).
Keep reading for ten of the best free events this week in Denver:
Clyfford Still Museum Free Day
Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1250 Bannock Street
If you haven't been to the stunning Clyfford Still Museum, this is your chance to see it for free, thanks to the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District; find out more here.
Backyard Bazaar Wednesday Night Market
Wednesday, May 31, 5 to 8 p.m.
Ruby’s Market, 1569 South Pearl Street
5 Green Boxes, 1570 South Pearl Street
Old South Pearl Street’s 5 Green Boxes has pretty much outlived everything else on this stretch, and it keeps introducing innovations. Now store founder Charlotte Elich and neighbor Michelle Lasnier, who founded Ruby's Market, an entrepreneurial incubator for refugees, as well as its nonprofit wing, R Bazaar, are launching a monthly backyard market, with international vendors, music and food. Visit on the last Wednesday of every month through September. Learn more and RSVP here.
Great Hall Live Music Session: Annasthezha
Wednesday, May 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Denver's Union Station Great Hall, 1701 Wynkoop Street
In partnership with Youth on Record, Union Station is presenting free live-music sessions every Wednesday, which further YOR's mission of providing access to diverse performance and economic opportunities to BIPOC, LGBTQ and historically underrepresented artists. Next up: Annasthezha. Find out more here.
Under the Glass Top
Thursday, June 1, Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, 5 to 7 p.m.
Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The start of June brings the Glass Top Bar, a casual, pop-up happy-hour experience hosted by Denver Arts & Venues on select evenings through the summer. While drinks and bites will be available for purchase, the music presented in partnership with Dazzle, KUVO Jazz 89.3 and The Drop 104.7 is free. The starting lineup: Jeremy Mohney Swing Band on June 1, Kelly Tripplett on June 2, and Just Us Trio on June 3. Find out more here.
The Bill of Obligations: 10 Habits of Good Citizens With Dr. Richard Haass
Thursday, June 1, 3 to 4 p.m., online
The Vail Symposium kicks off its summer programming with an appearance by Richard Haass, president of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations for two decades and author of The Bill of Obligations. Haass argues that the very idea of citizenship must be revised and expanded. Through a blend of civics, history and political analysis, Haass illuminates how Americans can rediscover and recover the attitudes and behaviors that have contributed so much to this country’s success over the centuries. Register here.
Avanti Movie Night: Bridesmaids
Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m.
Avanti, 3200 Pecos Street
Avanti is bringing back its free movie series on the patio. Every Thursday it offers specialty drinks, food deals and a screening under the stars. This week's feature is Bridesmaids; get the details here.
No Vacancy 2023
Friday, June 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
IMAC Building, 2550 Larimer Street
First Friday in June brings the unveiling of No Vacancy 2023, a multi-artist exhibition in the heart of RiNo. Presented by the RiNo Art District in collaboration with EDENS and sponsored by Davis Partnership Architects, this artist residency program includes five local artists — Jonathan Saiz (@jonathan.saiz), Taylor Madgett (@bootaytays), Mackenzie Urban (@mackenzie.urban.art), Isaac Lee (@isaacjordanlee) and Phillip Stearns (@_pixelform_) — who’ve collaborated on a one-of-a-kind art installation that will be unveiled at an opening that includes music (EJAY the DJ), food and drinks. Find out more here.
Rocky Mountain Record Show Pop-Up
Saturday, June 3, 2 to 7 p.m.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Barrel Bar, 1812 35th Street
The Great Divide Brewing Co. Barrel Bar is hosting the first-ever Rocky Mountain Record Show Pop-Up, a free event featuring up to twenty of Denver’s best record slingers along with plenty of Great Divide brews. Spend the afternoon browsing and building a collection while you listen to beats from live vinyl DJs. Admission is free; beer will be available, and a food truck will be on site. Find out more here.
Rockin’ Block Party
Saturday, June 3, 5:30 to 11 p.m.
Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood
Jet back to the days when MTV hit the airwaves and music videos took over pop culture. Lakewood is capping off its INSPIRE Arts Week with a Rockin' Block Party, with Ronnie Raygun and the Big Eighties performing ’80s music, followed by everyone’s favorite flick from the decade, Back to the Future. Enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden all evening long; find out more here.
Lyons Artisan Market
Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bohn Park, 199 2nd Avenue, Lyons
The Lyons Artisan Market returns for a third year, with three dozen local creatives selling their wares along the St. Vrain River. The Blue Canyon Boys will be playing from 1 to 3 p.m., and there will be barbecue samples, craft beer by Lyons's own Oskar Blues Brewery, and root beer floats available. Find out more here.
Sidewalk Show: The Etiquettes and Pleasure Prince
Sunday, June 4, 1 to 3 p.m.
Wax Trax Records, 638 East 13th Avenue
Wax Trax started holding free sidewalk shows during the pandemic, and despite some issues with the city's noise ordinance, they're returning to the neighborhood this summer. First up: indie rockers The Etiquettes and Pleasure Prince playing on the sidewalk in front of the iconic store. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list throughout the week; send information to [email protected]