Ten Things to do for Free in Denver This Week

And oh, yes, somewhere in there is an election, which is why you might want to escape...to the fantastic world of T.A. Barron, or maybe even to Antarctica. You can do all of that for free this week.
Here are the ten best free events in and around Denver:
Clean Speech Kickoff Community Block Party
Monday, November 1, 3 to 6 p.m.
399 South Monaco Parkway
"In the last few years in America, we've all become aware of the fact that the ways we speak to and about one another can be incredibly divisive,” says Rabbi Raphael Leban, creator of Clean Speech Colorado. “But I also believe there's an opportunity to correct our speech and come back together. We're just asking for two minutes a day for thirty days, so that's one hour total of someone's time this month." At the kickoff event of this thirty-day campaign, you can pick up your Clean Speech Colorado Workbook as well as magnets, listen to live music, and hear speakers including Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. Find out more here.
Día de los Muertos Celebration
Monday, November 1, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Troy Chavez Peace Garden, 3825 Shoshone Street, and La Raza Park
Denver's oldest ceremonial celebration of Día de los Muertos returns, with a gathering at the Troy Chavez Peace Garden, followed by a procession to La Raza Park for a celebration starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be music (mariachi!), dancing and storytelling, as well as sugar-skull decorating and other activities. Bring flowers and candles for a community ofrenda. Find out more here, and see our complete list of Day of the Dead activities here.
Studying Politics in a Time of Crisis: The Politics Program at Colorado Christian University
Monday, November 1, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Anschutz Great Hall, 8787 West Alameda Avenue and online
Hosted in partnership with the CCU Politics Department, this event brings together nationally recognized public officials, CCU’s president and faculty, and successful alumni to provide multiple perspectives on the questions of politics as a Christian vocation; the high calling of statesmanship, supported by scripture and Christian tradition; and the study and practice of politics at CCU. The keynote address will be presented by former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin. The program will be in person and online; find out more here.
Leaders as Readers: A.G. Phil Weiser with DU Law School Dean Paul Teske
Tuesday, November 2, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover, McGregor Square
Tattered Cover has been hosting a series of free programs where community leaders discuss the books that have influenced and shaped their lives. November’s guest is Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who'll be talking with Paul Teske, Dean of the School of Public Affairs at the University of Denver. Find more information here.
Live From Antarctica: Ice-Free Antarctica, Ecosystem Research in the McMurdo Dry Valleys
Tuesday, November 2, 7 p.m., online
Antarctica may seem far from Colorado, but the two definitely have ties. CU Museum and LTER will present a special online session where freshly dispatched scientists zoom back to Boulder directly from McMurdo Station, Antarctica, to talk about the lake, stream and soil research being done in the less than 2 percent of the continent that is not covered in snow, the McMurdo Dry Valleys. Sign up here.
AIA Lecture: U2 Spy Plane Photos and Archaeology in the Middle East
Wednesday, November 3, 7 p.m., online
Declassified military imagery from planes and satellites plays an important role in landscape and environmental archaeology. In this lecture, Dr. Emily Hammer presents case studies showing how U2 photos can be used to shape archaeological and historical conclusions about early southwest Asia. These new datasets allow for a better understanding of the environmental distribution of prehistoric hunting traps (“desert kites”) in eastern Jordan, the size of the ancient Mesopotamian city of Ur in southern Iraq and this city’s ancient water supplies, as well as the spatial demography of twentieth-century communities living around the marshes of southern Iraq. Find out more here.
Local Holiday Pop-Up
Saturday, November 6, 4 to 9 p.m.
Recital, 1362 27th Street
The upscale boutique Recital, in the art-splashed alley behind the Denver Central Market, is jumping into the holiday-shopping game early with a pop-up market showcasing four small businesses: Talisman Fine Jewelry, clothing designer Meçlâ, Non-Porous Ceramics and Ida & Moon, a creative style-maker who combines handmade leather bags, naturally dyed clothing and Southwest-style vintage clothing. Anyone looking for a few very special gifts might just be able to cross those off their lists in one evening. See what’s in store at Recital and where to find it here.
Night at the Museums
Saturday, November 6, 5 to 10 p.m.
Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Clyfford Still Museum, Denver Art Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dinosaur Ridge, Forney Museum of Transportation, Four Mile Historic Park, History Colorado Center, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Molly Brown House Museum, Museo de las Americas, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum
Night at the Museums, perhaps the best deal you’ll encounter during Denver Arts Week, offers free admission at twelve Denver institutions and attractions during one evening. There's no need to drive all over the city finding parking spaces, either — the city provides free shuttles circulating on four different routes, so that you can either choose the one that best matches your interests, or mix and match for an arty night. Learn more, including shuttle routes and which venues are recommending or requiring reservations, here.
Renew: An Evening With Kwame Onwuachi
Saturday, November 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Anythink Wright Farms, 5877 East 120th Avenue, Thornton
Award-winning chef and author Kwame Onwuachi, 2019 James Beard Foundation Rising Star recipient, will share stories of resilience from his memoir, Notes From a Young Black Chef, while also hosting a cooking demonstration. That will be followed by a Q&A session and book signing; copies of the book will be free while supplies last. Find out more here.
5280 Artist Co-op Stage Readings
Saturday, November 6, 7 p.m.
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
Be part of the vetting process as 5280 Artist Co-op in Aurora begins evaluating short plays for its annual 1 Night, 6 Plays play-development showcase happening in February. Ten scripts will be given staged readings at the Vintage Theatre; share your opinions, and your favorites might just make the cut. Admission is free; learn more about 5280 Artist Co-op here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]